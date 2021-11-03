Wolff suggests Horner is “a little actor in a Hollywood pantomime”





GPFans staff Tuesday, November 2, 2021 07:15 Toto Wolff said he was “amused” by the derogatory remarks of Christian Horner who, according to him, becomes “a little actor in a Hollywood pantomime” in front of a microphone or a television camera.

There has never been a lost love between the Mercedes team manager and his Red Bull counterpart, especially this season as they have often faced each other in the heat of the moment for the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ Championships. F1. The article continues on video More recently, Horner has suggested that Wolff faces “a different kind of pressure” as for the first time in the hybrid era, a rival team led Mercedes to the edge in the race for the two titles. Wolff, however, categorically rejected Horner’s words. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “What Christian says about me feeling pressured – no not at all. “I think he’s one of the protagonists of a pantomime, being part of the Formula 1 cast, and for me as a stakeholder, as a team owner, it’s great that he creates these kinds of stories. “But that doesn’t matter. People have a microphone in front of them or a camera on them and they start to act like little actors, like Hollywood. “It’s great that they fill in the blanks and make a pantomime out of it. It’s good for sports and good for Netflix because they want to represent people, not just the clock. “People have realized that they get quoted if they say controversial things. It gives them time for the media, it gives them an image in the newspapers.” Wolff described the situation as akin to that of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who smartly sparked interest with a controversial comment. “In a lot of ways we’re going back to our roots because what Bernie created back then was racing and soap,” added Wolff. “And when there weren’t enough races he was making soap, he was always good for a title. So we went back. “But I don’t get drawn into it. I find it funny, but it doesn’t affect me. “Look, I’ve had so many difficult years in my life that it – fighting for a Formula 1 championship – just isn’t to scale.”

