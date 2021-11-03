Divya Bharti’s father, Om Prakash Bharti, has passed away, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife shares her grief





The father of the late Bollywood diva Divya bharti died on October 30. This news was shared by the wife of Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan Nadiadwala on his social media account with their photos with the deceased Om Prakash Bharti. Several celebrities have expressed their sorrow upon learning of the disappearance. Here is the post: Warda captioned the post saying, “I’m going to miss you daddy!

# rip # omprakashbharti @ kunalbhartiofficial remains strong. ”According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sajid has been caring for Divya’s parents since the actress passed away and he was also present for Mr Bharti’s funeral. A source told the website: Sajid was on Divya’s father’s side when he passed away. He was at cremation the next day. For Sajid, Om Prakash Bharti was like his own father. He calls Divyas’ parents mom and dad. Now that the patriarch is gone, Sajid will take care of Divya’s mother like any son. For the unknown, Sajid Nadiadwala was previously married to Divya. They married at a very young age, and Divya’s then 18-year-old father apparently did not know about the marriage for several months. She later died in a tragic accident in 1993. We offer our condolences to the Bharti and Nadiadwala families. That his soul rests in peace!

