



Content of the article City police have charged a 49-year-old Edmonton man with sexual assault and exploitation of a teenage girl dating back to the early 2000s, when he was a drama teacher and local actor.

Content of the article Police said in a press release on Tuesday that the man, who was in his mid-thirties at the time, allegedly entered into a relationship with a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on several occasions between March 2006 and September 2007. The officers arrested and charged him. without incident on Tuesday. The investigation into the historic assaults began in August. Patrick Charles Howarth was hired as an actor and combat captain at the Citadel Theater from March to June 2006, and he held a teaching position in the Department of Drama at the University of Alberta from January to March 2007, the police said. Edmonton Police Services released Howarth’s photo because investigators believed there may be more complainants.

Content of the article Anyone with information or complaints are urged to contact local police or leave an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers. Deeply dismayed: U of A U of As vice-president Wendy Rodgers said in a press release that the university was deeply dismayed by the news and condemned all sexual violence. We need to create a community of consent. The U of A is committed to providing and fostering a safe, supportive and respectful environment in which to live, learn and work. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of our students and the community. We are working closely with the Edmonton Police Service as they continue their investigation. The U of A will also be looking at this and our protocols for any areas where we can learn and improve, the statement read. Rodgers said our hearts go out to all Survivors and their support networks and that the U of A is working to better support Survivors and to strengthen the culture of consent and care on our campuses and within our community. She said the school was working on support, education and reporting programs and policies regarding sexual violence and consent. [email protected] @laurby

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/crime/citadel-actor-u-of-a-drama-teacher-charged-in-historic-teen-sex-assaults-in-edmonton

