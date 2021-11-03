Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo Performs Bollywood Dance In New Eternals Music Video





One of Marvel’s newest actors, Kumail Nanjiani, showcases his dancing skills in new clip for upcoming Eternals movie. Eternals will follow an elite group of Celestials as they are forced to reunite after the return of their fearsome opponents, the vicious Deviants. Nanjiani plays Kingo, one of the Heavenly Immortals who will help protect the world from evil beings. RELATED: Will Spider-Man No Way Home Fall Victim Of Its Own Marketing? In a new clip for Eternals, who debuted on Good Morning America, Nanjiani doesn’t show off his ability to defeat a Deviant. Instead, he shows off his talent as a Bollywood dancer and actor. Kingo has had many years to build his illustrious reputation as a famous Bollywood dancer and director. The clip shows his introduction to the film, where Kingo wraps up filming a scene, only to notice Ikaris (co-star Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Sprite (Lia McHugh) standing in front of him. Kingo calls them his “college friends” before greeting them enthusiastically. He reveals to them that they arrived just in time to see him shoot for his new film, Legend of Ikaris, where Kingo himself plays Ikaris. Kingo goes on to talk about the film, ignoring the desperation on the faces of Ikaris, Sersi, and Sprite. After recounting how one of his employees thought he was a vampire and the trio could say anything in front of him, Kingo finally leads the group back to his tent so they can finish their conversation. Kingo goes on to describe the next scene the film intends to shoot, involving him entering a “since he can fly” thread. Kingo also asks if they are getting back together, prompting Ikaris to insist that they need his help to stop the Deviants who have returned to wreak havoc. The comedic side of Nanjiani’s Kingo also begins to show up in this scene, already differentiating him from the three Celestials in this clip. Ikaris appears as the leader of the group, taking care of recruiting, while Sersi gives his advice only when needed. Sprite appears as an Ikaris wish enforcer, ensuring that whatever he asks for is done. With a total of 10 Celestials appearing in this film, it would appear that after the group got Kingo to join them, they still have six more to recruit. With the backlash Eternals has received reviews, short comedy clips like these have a chance to draw interested parties into the theater. The contrast of Kingo’s personality compared to his immortal colleagues suggests that there will be more of these comedic scenes to come, especially once he is joined by Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. Their lightness may start to cause problems with their more serious members, but it will create an interesting team dynamic nonetheless. Eternals premieres in theaters on November 5, 2021. MORE: Eternals May Present Marvel’s First Big Dilemma Source: Hello america

