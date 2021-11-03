Why Lord Of The Rings Merry Actor Isn’t Watching The Original Trilogy

Dominic Monaghan, who was Merry in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, admits he hasn’t watched the movies in years and has no plans to do so again.
Actor Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry in The Lord of the Rings, said he was not seeing the film trilogy again. Peter Jackson’s epic adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novels hit theaters in 2001 with The Fellowship of the Ring. The films, each lasting over three hours, were shot back to back in a production process lasting over a year and released in theaters between 2001 and 2003. Hailed by fans and creating a new generation of Middle-earth enthusiasts, the The Lord of the Rings the films have grossed nearly $ 3 billion at the gloablbox office. Nominated for 30 Academy Awards, the films won a total of 17 prestigious awards and are considered by many to be some of the greatest films ever to be made.
Monaghan, who was known in Britain at the time for playing in BBCs Hetty Wainthropp investigates, was chosen as Merry. Close friend of Elijah Woods Hobbit hero Frodo Baggins, Merry joins the community of adventurers alongside his best friend Pippin (Billy Boyd). Merry and Pippin became even more prominent The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, as they endured their own journey alongside the giant Ents. Monaghan’s role earned him instant notoriety with international audiences, and shortly after the trilogy, the actor was cast as Charlie Pace in the ABC mystery drama. Lost. Another public sensation, Charlie appeared on the series for more than 70 episodes between 2006 and 2010. Monaghan has continued his association with popular franchise media in recent years, with roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.
In an interview with Games pot, Monaghan reflected on the trilogy that launched his career. Ahead of Fellowship of the Ring‘s 20th birthday, the actor admitted I don’t think about it that much. While he said he love working on films, the actor also explained that he has dictated huge parts of my life. In another admission, Monaghan revealed that he didn’t watch the fantasy trilogy in depth.15 years old and no longer plans to start over. Despite this, he maintained a positive view of the series’ legacy, which he says stands the test of time. See the full quote from the interview below:
“I don’t think about it that much. I don’t know how healthy it is for me to think about it or dwell on it so much … Obviously when I was working on the project I had loved it, and I had the experience and experience obviously dictated huge parts of my life. But I haven’t seen Lord of the Rings in probably a good fifteen years, and I don’t know when I would or what’s the reason for watching it. I’m obviously still good friends with a lot of guys. It’s great. It’s great to make a movie that I’m proud of, that I think is great, that, I think, stands the test of time. “
The actor will return to screens soon in an R-rated action thriller Waldo, with Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson. The film, which has completed production, is being directed by Don’t forget the driveris Tim Kirkby. Stories from Middle-earth are set for a comeback too, with Amazons The Lord of the Rings TV series, which takes place thousands of years before the original films. The big-budget action drama show has already planned for several seasons and has filmed its first episodes in New Zealand (where the films were originally shot). The series is scheduled to debut in September 2022.
Monaghans’ comments may surprise some diehard fans, who re-watch the the Lord of the Rings trilogy regularly. However, given that films have dominated the lives of actors for over four years, it’s no surprise that he wants to focus on the future instead. Monaghan was happy to remember all the friends and memories he made during the long production, and the real fellowship that formed between actors Wood, Astin, Boyd and himself. Monaghan remains clearly grateful for the films that made him a globally recognized face. The actor made a cameo appearance in one of The Hobbit previous films, so fans can hope to someday see Merry returning to the The Lord of the Rings universe; maybe a small part in the next TV series.
