Eros Now partners with Mzaalo to launch Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook

Fans can watch 30 films over 30 days starting November 3, 2021.

Eros Now, a leading South Asian over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation, a global entertainment company, launches month-long Bollywood film festival on Facebook Watch this Diwali .

As part of this initiative, Eros Now will present a film every day from its huge library of over 12,000 Indian films and broadcast it on Eros now Facebook page from November 3 to December 2. The films will be powered by Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.

Eros Now has carefully selected the films to ensure the right balance of genre, scale and relevance during the holiday season. The list includes popular titles from the 90s and 2000s such as Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Cocktail, Love Aajkal to popular releases of the past decade like Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Raanjhanaa, Manmarziyaa, Vicky Donor to new releases like than Hathi Mere Sathi, and more.

Commenting on the campaign, Ramakrishnan Laxman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Eros Now, said, “Our data science-driven research indicates that Bollywood films have high repeat value. And during the festival season, this repeated viewing increases many folds.

With people preferring to stream long-form content to their devices these days, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching Bollywood’s old and new gems this Diwali to billions of socially aware audiences. We believe this campaign will add to the experience of celebrating Diwali in the life of the people.

Paras Sharma, Director of Media Partnerships at Meta, said: “Our concentration in India with Facebook Watch has reflected the diverse tastes of consumers in the country. With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Eros Now to allow fans to watch their favorite Bollywood movies on Facebook Watch. We hope this experience will allow people to share, connect and be entertained with content they love on Facebook.

Vikram Tanna, COO at Mzaalo, says: This industry first initiative is a great example of democratizing the best of Bollywood content. Our association with Eros opens up new avenues of user branding experiences to drive the social entertainment business. We’re confident that this unique festive partnership will pave the way for more engagement and lead to greater adoption of our content.

Eros Now has a community of 10 million fans on Facebook, and this collaboration between the two companies will provide fans with an interactive viewing experience. Bollywood is an integral part of the Indian consumer video experience, and the two partners are committed to increasing audiences for online videos in India.

About the global company Eros STX

Eros STX Global Corporation, (ErosSTX) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music in multiple formats such as film, television and digital media streaming OTT to consumers around the world. the world.

Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation following the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups.

The combination of one of India’s largest OTT players and a leading studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries.

ErosSTX delivers premium feature films and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world’s most dynamic and dynamic global markets including the United States, India, the Middle East, the ‘Asia and China.

The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now, which owns the rights to more than 12,000 films in 13 languages ​​with nearly 40 million paying subscribers and 224 million registered users as of March 31, 2021.

For more information, please visit website.

About Eros now

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 19 million premium paying subscribers, 20.9 million basic paying subscribers and 224 million registered users in more than 150 countries around the world.

It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest film libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium original episodic series, music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a comprehensive library of abridged content, totaling over 4,400 abridged videos, including exclusive trailers and original short interviews.

To date, Eros Now has successfully presented over 180 films in 13 languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, etc. Eros Now was named Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019 at the British Asian Media Awards. The platform also won awards for original content and marketing at SCREENXX 2020.

To access Eros Now, visit website or download the app.

About Mzaalo

Birth, a decentralized application (dApp) launched by the Xfinite entertainment ecosystem, is a blockchain-powered gamified video platform powered by XET (Algorand Standard Asset) designed to restore trust between consumers, content creators, and retailers. brands.

Mzaalo offers free access to premium content to users, including over 12,000 movies, originals, live TV, music and more. The Mzaalos token algorithm allows users to earn rewards that can be spent on more than 600 established brands, including merchandise, digital products, games and celebrity experiences.

Mzaalo has established various partnerships with global companies to drive innovation and create new use cases. Recent partnerships include those with Josh, Dailyhunt, SpiceJet, Daimler India and Eros Now. The Xfinites utility token, XET, the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem, is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.

