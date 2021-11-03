From crime, violence and drugs to successful athlete and Hollywood actor





Throughout his life, TC Stallings felt a spiritual battle from an early age under difficult and overwhelming circumstances. TC was desperate to escape housing projects in Cleveland, where he grew up surrounded by gangs, crime, violence and drugs. Raised by a single mother, TC was one of six children from a different father, whom TC only met when he was 18. It was an encounter with the law and witnessing the mistake of others that prompted TC to focus on football and become the first in his family to graduate from college. “I grew up with two brothers. I love my brothers and I thank God that at the moment they are doing very well in life, but they had to spend time in prison,” says Stallings. “What hurt me was that I didn’t have them in my life.” Stallings says he felt lonely and got so used to seeing his brothers get taken to jail that he started trying to copy them. “My friends and I walked around the neighborhood at night. We had smoke bombs left. We started to throw them in the halls of the apartments. said Stallings. “They called the police, the lady wanted to scare me. She asked the police to take me to jail, not to keep me there, but to scare me, and she did. “ Stallings says that when he finally got out of prison, he realized that this was not the place for him to make his dreams come true. “I never wanted to see the inside of a prison again. So my three hour stay in prison made me say that I will do all I can to never go down that road.” TC’s dream of becoming an NFL football player never came true. He played college football and spent two years with the Calgary Stampeders, but he says God had another way for him, one that included acting. Stallings now lives in Hollywood. He is best known for his award-winning role in the # 1 box office movie War Room. He also debuts alongside Todd Terry in Season 2 of Vindication, which is streaming on Pureflix.com. My life story can be seen as a relentless attack by Satan to distract me and make me ignore my God given goal and unexpected blessings in my life. Looking back, I realize that God has never failed to take care of my family and me, says TC His kindness, loyalty, patience and grace are the reasons I keep my eyes on him , and I hope others will do the same despite what they are going through in their own lives. Today on Connections, TC tells the crucial details of its inspiring journey from pain, fear and darkness to strength, courage and success in refusing to settle for anything less than God’s plan.

