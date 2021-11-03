Nisha, Noah and Asher, the children of Sunny Leone, greet the paparazzi with a “namaste”; fan says “She brought them up so well” | Bollywood





Actor Sunny Leone and his husband Daniel Weber were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday with their children. Sunny and Daniel’s eldest daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Sunny’s three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher held their parents’ hands as they walked towards the airport gate. At one point, Nisha greeted the cameramen with a namaste while Noah and Asher wished them happy diwali. + Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha Kaur Weber. Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber at Mumbai Airport (Varinder Chawla) Fans took to the comments section of the video and congratulated the kids. Children have respect and gratitude and all credit goes to the parents, one fan said. Aree waah sanskar, added another. Now, these children reflect good ethics, unlike others. @sunnyleone brought them up so well, added a third. In 2017, the couple adopted Nisha, their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, Nisha was 21 months old. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sunny spoke about the parenting style she follows. She said: Daniel and I decided to follow a very American style in raising our children from the moment we had our daughter, Nisha. Even though we have some help here in India, we made sure to divide the tasks between us. We have created an environment at home where we promote independence. My daughter has her own room, her own space and we respect her privacy and she loves it. “ Read more: Sunny Leone says woman and child once asked her for autograph: look at Captain America, not Naughty America In 2018, Sunny and Daniel became parents to twins Asher and Noah through surrogacy. Around this time Sunny tweeted, June 21, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out we could possibly have 3 kids in a short period of time. We planned and tried to start a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but have lived in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a big family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! “

