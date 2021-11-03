Who will be the next James Bond?

Daniel Craig is the latest actor to step into the shoes of Ian Fleming’s globetrotting super-spy, but No time to die was his fifth and final film. Fans have been trying to guess who would play the next 007 since the release of Spectrum in 2015, especially since Daniel Craig was virulent enough not to want to make the fifth film in the past.

Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait a bit before we figure out who will replace it; 007 producer Barbara Broccoli has previously said she won’t start looking for the next one until 2022 (first reported to Deadline).

This research has to start somewhere, however! Here are some of the actors who we believe must have a shot at becoming the next James Bond.

Tom hardy

Tom Hardy at the London launch of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” on September 14th. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Tom Hardy has always been one of the favorites to play Bond next, and it’s easy to see why he might be an obvious choice.

He is no stranger to filming action sets that have appeared in Peaky Blinders, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom: let there be carnage, Creation and The dark knight rises, and it’s easy to imagine him picking up where Craig left off.

With Craig’s era coming to an end, it’s likely the producers of 007 will want to try and shake up the franchise a bit in the future. Tom has a very solid background in crime drama, so he could be a great choice if they want a darker, more gritty tone in the next movie.

Henri cavill

Henry Cavill at the world premiere of “The Witcher” in December 2019. (Image credit: Dave Benett / WireImage via Getty)

Henry Cavill is currently most recognizable as Superman or Geralt in The witcher. While these are probably his most notable performances, Cavill is no stranger to spy action.

He was a key player in Mission: Impossible – Fallout where he teamed up with legendary action star Tom Cruise as SAC agent August Walker. He also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s The UNCLE man movie and is set to star in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming ensemble spy film, Argylle.

Cavill clearly wants the role; He regularly shares how much he would love to be involved in the Bond franchise as a hero or a villain, and he even auditioned for the role before it was handed over to Daniel Craig! With Craig out of sight, maybe Cavill will finally have his chance …

Suranne Jones

Suranne Jones at the BFI Southbank premiere of Vigil in London, August 2021. (Image credit: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

If James Bond goes in the direction of Doctor Who and the team then goes for a female Bond, Suranne Jones just might be the perfect fit for the role. She’s been a bookmaker’s favorite for being the first Bond woman in the past, and a quick glance at her work explains why.

The old one Coronation Street the star wowed UK viewers in the BBC drama, Doctor Foster. Those shows aside, it’s her recent performance as DCI Amy Silva in the tense and twisty crime drama, Vigil that makes her a solid option for a Bond woman.

Suranne Jones has shown that she thrives in dramatic and tense storylines. Amy Silva’s investigation in Vigil put the character of Suranne Jones in conflict with the British security services… maybe she would be just as comfortable working alongside them at MI6?

Idris Elbe |

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attending GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. (Image credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty)

Like Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, Idris Elba’s name has been cited repeatedly as one of the favorites to be the next James Bond.

He is an accomplished actor best known for his high octane performance in the brutal British crime drama, Luther, but it also appears in Thread and in many successful films such as the Thor movies and Pacific Rim.

Although his age can be seen as a barrier to playing James Bond, Idris has shown no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 50s. The Luther The film will see the ruthless detective John Luther return to the streets of London soon, and he has also starred in blockbuster action films such as The suicide squad and Hobbs and Shaw.

Regé-Jean Page

Régé-Jean Page attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. (Image credit: Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty)

While Regé-Jean Page is probably the most famous for playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, it is not limited to period dramas.

Although Page played down the rumors that he was vying to be the next James Bond in the past, he has always remained one of the favorites to play the role after Daniel Craig.

One of Page’s next projects might just be a great test to see if he has what it takes to be the next James Bond. He’s set to follow in the footsteps of third Leap, Sir Roger Moore, and star as Simon Templar in a reboot of the British spy thriller series, The Saint.

He is also expected to appear alongside Chris Evans, No time to die star Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in The gray man, a Netflix-exclusive heist thriller from Noah Hawley that sees ex-CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling) being hunted down by his former colleagues after being betrayed by his own agency.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch at the World Premiere of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28. (Image credit: Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty)

Lashana Lynch has already had the chance to prove her potential as the next Bond as she is a major player in No time to die.

Ahead of the film’s November 2020 release date, Lashana Lynch was revealed to take on the role of 007, making her the first female and first black actor to have the iconic codename. Her character, Nomi received the designation 007 some time after Bond left with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) following the events of Spectrum and retired.

While we still don’t know if a Bond woman could be on the cards, Lashana Lynch’s appearance as the new 007 in No time to die makes her a strong candidate for Craig’s replacement.

Robert pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends the 11th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in 2019. (Image credit: Michael Tran / FilmMagic via Getty)

You may not think that a dusk the star would be considered the next James Bond, but Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster Principle proved that Robert Pattinson would be comfortable in a Bond movie.

The mind-boggling spy thriller required Pattinson and his co-star John David Washington to undergo gun handling training, and Pattinson also did quite a few stunts during production to make sure he could bring the gun to life. his character, CIA manager Neil. He will only have to swap the vodka tonics that Neil drank for vodka martinis!

He is also the last actor to don the Batsuit for Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC movie, The batman. If the trailer is something to pass, expect even more brutal action when the film releases in 2022.

Pattinson is still an extremely versatile actor, and his stint in blockbuster movies could increase his chances of being the next James Bond.

Richard madden

Richard Madden at Expo D23 in 2019. (Image credit: Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

Richard Madden is believed to have been in the running for the next James Bond ever since he impressed as Police Sergeant David Budd in the gripping BBC drama, Bodyguard.

Elsewhere, the Scottish actor is best known for playing Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones, a fair number cruelly betrayed with his during the infamous “red wedding”.

More recently, Richard Madden has become a Hollywood favorite, appearing in Rocket man, 1917 and he’s now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the Eternals. As if that wasn’t enough, her next role in Citadel, an Amazon Studios spy thriller, is a perfect training ground for the next James Bond.

Clive standen

Clive Standen in 2020. (Image credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Clive Standen might not be the most prominent name on this list, but he’s recently become a popular suggestion by fans as a possible Daniel Craig replacement.

While he’s probably best known for his performance as the formidable warrior Rollo in the historical drama History Channel, Vikings, Clive has taken on more Bond-style roles over the years. He played the younger version of Liam Neeson’s character on NBC Taken prequel television series and is expected to share screen with action hero Bruce Willis in Vendetta, a new thriller that will be released in 2022.

Sam heughan

Sam Heughan at New York Comic-Con 2021. (Image credit: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for ReedPop)

Another popular choice for the upcoming James Bond is Scottish actor Sam Heughan. Sam is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in Foreigner, but the actor has repeatedly hinted that he is very interested in being the next 007.

He once played a spy opposite Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in comedy The spy who dumped me, but Sam’s most recent filmography screams action hero, as he hasn’t just played a dashing Highland warrior. He led SAS: red notice as SAS Agent Tom Buckingham, and in 2020 he played a former Navy SEAL in the Vin Diesel-directed superhero movie, Bloodshot.