Tampas Carole Baskin sues Netflix for Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin wants to get out of the lion’s den and Tiger King sequel.

Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida and has made a name for himself through Netflix docuseries fame, sued the streaming service and production company over the upcoming Tiger King 2, which she claims she doesn’t have. never consented.

The lawsuit, filed by Baskin and her husband Howard on Monday and obtained by the Daily News, alleges the couple only agreed to shoot footage for the first documentary and never agreed to a sequel.

The Baskins believed that any sequel, while heinous, would not include any of their images, the lawsuit says.

The use of Baskin footage in early trailers and sizzle reels constitutes a breach of contract by Royal Goode Productions, according to the lawsuit.

Baskin also claims that she was deceived by the producers when she first signed on for the project, claiming that Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode described it as a Blackfish-style documentary about raising big cats and the caresses of little ones. Instead, Tiger King mainly focused on portraying Joe Exotic as a sympathetic victim and Carole as a villain, according to the lawsuit.

She also slammed the producers for hinting at her involvement in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997.

Netflix representatives did not immediately return The News’ request for comment.

The Baskins are seeking $ 100,000 in damages.

The five-episode Tiger King 2, premiering Nov. 17, continues its twisted journey … as new revelations emerge about the motivations, stories and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners, according to Netflix.

Since the release of Tiger King, Baskin has been featured in Dancing with the Stars and scored his own Discovery + docuseries, Carole Baskins Cage Fight.

