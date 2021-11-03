The NFT Matrix planned by Warner Bros. and Nifty’s – The Hollywood Reporter

The Matrix the universe is expanding to blockchain, the latest example in a series of efforts by traditional Hollywood power players to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Later this month, Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens inspired by The matrix franchise and the next movie The matrix: resurrections.

Unlike other Hollywood IP-based NFT projects, the Matrix Rather, the project is inspired by some of the hottest NFT “avatar” art projects, like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, where buyers purchase a unique avatar from these worlds.

The Matrix NFTs will be published in partnership with NFT Nifty’s social platform, which will create 100,000 avatars and sell them for $ 50 each starting November 30. The avatars will represent characters living in the matrix. On December 16, all buyers will be able to choose to take a “blue pill,” which will keep their avatar in the matrix, or a “red pill,” which will turn them into a resistance fighter. In the coming months, there will be other challenges and options, allowing users to upgrade their avatars or earn new NFTs.

The choice of users mirrors that of the characters in the franchise, who take the Red Pill to escape The Matrix.

“We really think the theme of digital identity and choice, and owning that identity, resonates with the themes of The matrix franchise, ”says Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s. “It was an opportunity to take what was already a popular movement with the NFT avatar, and bring it further into the mainstream.”

Warners have been experimenting with NFTs since the start of this year and have already partnered with Nifty’s on a set of Space jam digital collectibles. Pam Lifford, President of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, states that NFT “[have] potential to be a long-term part of our global portfolio of products and fan experiences.

“If you think about all the ways that content fans can interact with their favorite characters and stories in 2021 – retail stores, theme parks, social media, collectibles, online stores – digital art and items collectibles are definitely on that list now, ”she said. . “It’s another point of contact for fans, and another way to entertain and deliver great content. “

NFTs have become a popular experience for intellectual property owners, with Fox Corp., Lionsgate, and ViacomCBS among the companies signing NFT projects.

In October, Lionsgate released NFTs based on the death traps of the Seen franchise, while ViacomCBS has announced plans to release NFTs based on its film and television IP. Fox, meanwhile, has already released its first FNT project linked to The masked singer, and plans an animated series, Krapopolis, which will be “organized on the blockchain,” according to the company.

However, the avatar-centric theme of the Matrix is a differentiator, because the characters consumers will buy aren’t from the movies at all, but rather live in that universe.

Some of the NFT avatar projects, like CryptoPunks, are seeing examples being sold on the open market for the equivalent of millions of dollars, with owners using their avatars on social media platforms and elsewhere.

Larva Labs, the creator of CryptoPunks and other projects like Meebits, has signed with UTA for the representation of movies, TV and games, while some prominent NFT owners, like the alias “0xb1”, have signed on. with agencies to represent some of their acquisitions.

“Given this enthusiasm [for the franchise], and the very nature of what Matrix story and settings are about, an NFT program seemed perfect, ”adds Lifford.

Marsilio says entertainment companies have slightly different needs when it comes to exploring space than, say, digital artists. Particularly around royalty payments, brand safety and clear intellectual property ownership, as well as how DTV fits into the overall digital strategy.

“A million fans is worth over a million dollars, and that engagement drives business, generates revenue, and drives your business goals,” he says.