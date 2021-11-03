Actor Peter Parker Classmate confirms his return to Spider-Man: No Way Home





Jorge Lendeborg Jr., the actor who plays Midtown High host Jason Ionello, confirms he will be returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., actor who plays Peter Parker’s classmate Jason Ionello, confirms his return toSpider-Man: No Path Home. As this week marks the release of Marvel Studios’ next blockbuster, Eternals, the Spider Man threequel has been fiercely anticipated since rumors began to circulate that the film could see the return of several villains from past franchises. The trailer confirmed the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, while also suggesting the return of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) in one way or another. With so much hype and speculation surrounding the possible return of various villains as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, it can be easy to lose sight of the main cast. All of the usual suspects return alongside Tom Holland, such as Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. Now another actor who played one of Peter’s classmates in the last two films is commenting on his return in No way home.

Related: Why Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Mysterious Scene Can’t Be Tobey Maguire Talk to Hollywood journalist about his new movie Night teeth, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. has confirmed his return to Spider-Man: No Path Home as well as a clue as to what his character, Midtown High presenter Jason Ionello, could do in the Marvel movie. Read what he had to say below: Man he does [have plans this December], boyfriend. And a bit like in the last one [Spider-Man: Far From Home], it has very little to do with the core of the Spider-Man group. He’s probably going to be home playing video games. Although Lendeborg’s character didn’t see much screen time in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was part of a few memorable scenes alongside Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant, the actress who recently broke with her role in the hit HBO miniseries, Easttown mare. Lendeborg has also raised his profile lately with roles in Steven Caple Jr. Earth in 2016 and the new vampire thriller from Netflix Night teeth, a film that has been compared to that of Michael Mann Collateral. Even though Jason and Betty are not part of the core Spider Man group, the Midtown High journalist duo will still have a chance to make their mark on the Marvel movie, especially now that Peter’s secret identity as Spider-Man has been revealed, which is sure to send some comments. shock waves throughout the school and create interesting moments Downtown News segments. With the increase in the profiles of Lendeborg and Rice in recent years, their roles may be expected to expand into Spider-Man: No Path Home, although that may not be possible given the ambition of the film. Next: Why Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Mysterious Character MUST Be Uncle Ben Source: The Hollywood Journalist Every Army of the Dead character cameo in Army Of Thieves

About the Author Adam bentz

(652 articles published)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam became interested in a wide variety of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization working to end extreme poverty. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam reviews films on his website adambenz.wordpress.com More from Adam Bentz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/spiderman-no-way-home-jason-ionello-return-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos