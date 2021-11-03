Lawrence Chaney returns to Glasgow after finishing in Hollywood





Ru Paul’s reigning Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney is back in Scotland after a three-week stint in Hollywood. The Scottish Queen who won the Drag Race crown in March also won an all-expense-paid trip to the United States to create a digital series with the show’s producers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lawrence only recently managed to get on a plane for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But now they have said goodbye to Hollywood and returned home to Glasgow. Lawrence posted: “On my way back to the UK, what did I miss? UK Hun? Before sharing a photo of the closing of the project, with the caption: “It’s an end in LA!” Fans were thrilled to have Lawrence back home. One of them wrote: “I am so excited to see what you did omg !!”



If, like us, you’re into a healthy dose of celebrity gossip, we’ve got you covered. From Lorraine Kelly and Janey Godley to Gordon Ramsay and Sir Rod Stewart, our weekly Showbiz newsletter is packed with the latest news on your favorite stars from Scotland and beyond. To register, nothing could be simpler! Simply enter your email address in the box at the top of the page or click here to view our wide range of newsletters. Another added: “There’s uh, a little thing going on in Glasgow right now.” While one of them said: “idk what you missed but I missed you.” During her trip, Lawrence admitted that Greggs misses her.





(Photo: Instagram)

Lawrence asked his followers, “Where to eat well in LA? I’m only used to Greggs.” Fortunately, many fans came up with ideas, including drag pal The Vivienne who suggested, “In n out burger! Order the animal fries! Red lobster, there’s a place @fbailey Took me for the most amazing breakfast! “Just down the street from WOW but I can’t remember the name. And of course … Panda Express! Orange chicken, shrimp and cheese pastries! X” Upon picking up the crown, Lawrence said: This is insane! It’s incredible. Daughters of Scotland, I brought the crown home. Ru said :, Your charisma, your uniqueness, your courage and your talent charmed the world. “To our finalists, the amazing Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I feel like seeing you well in the future. To all of our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much needed love, light and laughter during these hard times. Get the latest celebrity gossip and TV news straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly Showbiz newsletterhere.

