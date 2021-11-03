Entertainment
‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot To Pay Tribute To Former Screech Actor
The upcoming second season of the Saved by the Bell will pay tribute to former teammate Dustin Diamond, who passed away in February.
The actor played the high school student for all four seasons of the original series until 1993, and then starred in spin-offs. College years andThe new class.
He died three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
He was diagnosed with this brutal and relentless form of malignant cancer just three weeks ago, Diamonds agent Roger Paul said in a statement toRolling stoneat the time.
During this time, he managed to quickly spread throughout his system; the only mercy he showed was his clean and swift execution. Dustin didn’t suffer. He didn’t have to stay in pain. For this we are grateful.
Although Diamond did not appear in the first season of the new reboot, executive producer Franco Bario and showrunner Tracey Wigfield agreed something had to be done to remember the actor this time around.
I didn’t know him and I hadn’t met him, said Wigfield Variety. “Just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just put a picture of him at the end.
The alternative is a scene involving the original cast from the series Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies. The group reunites in their former lair The Max to remember Diamond. Clips of the actor from his career in the series will also be presented.
“A lot of what Screech was known for was being the butt of a joke or being an outrageous character, and what we were hoping for was to use the clips to show how good he was. important for the series, but also for the other characters in the show, said Bario.
Saved by the Bell the second season will premiere in the United States on November 24.
