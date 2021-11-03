What happened to the ambitions of the great New York Times podcast?

A few weeks ago, The New York Times announcement plans for a standalone audio application, a home not only for the Times own audio products as its flagship show The Dailybut also those it has just acquired. The listening product currently in closed beta features narrations from Audm (which the Times purchased last year) and performances by Serial Productions (including the Times too purchased Last year). The archives of This American life, the weekly public radio program that the Times in 2020 hit a strategic alliance with, is also included in the app.

What was not mentioned in the company press release, however, was something about an afternoon show, something of a Daily spin-off that i said was in discussion for at least one year and, at some point, as part of the New York Times Audio app. When the Times started designing an audio app, the subscriber based business idea was still there, but then this idea came that people would sign up because they were also going to have an afternoon show, a former Times said a member of the audio staff, plans they believe were in preparation when Audm acquired in March 2020.

The premise, the former staffer said, was to create an audio experience of some of Styles’ last pages, or the entertainment section, just like The Daily had done it successfully with A1. A source with knowledge of the project confirmed that this was the show’s original goal, but noted that the idea is still evolving. The purpose of the show remains uncertain, as does the fate of the spin-off itself: the source with knowledge of the project said that the piloting of the show took place over the past summer and early in the year. fall, and was still being piloted. stage until September. I do not know the status of it but we were wondering, a Times Staff member told me about the afternoon show, which they said they first heard about about a year ago. Been in the works forever.

The Times still trying to figure out how to build on his renowned brand as he ventures further into the new world of audio. The Daily, launch in the early days of the Trump White House, was a resounding success for the newspaper, with the host Michel barbaro go from a respected journalist to a full-fledged media celebrityThe voice of a generation, yelled a new York magazine profile last year. The Daily currently has the greatest reach of all news podcasts, according to Edison Researchs Podcast Consumer Tracking Report. (Globally, The Daily ranks behind only Joe rogans on Spotify.) And although the morning show plunged early in the COVID crisis, according to a spokesperson for Edison, it is now above pre-pandemic levels. The audience remained stable while Barbaro spent a good part of the year in paternity leave (technically, although Barbaro still shows up for hospitality on certain days, making it hard for loyal listeners to wonder if they’ll hear his voice or that of a guest host). There have also been some behind-the-scenes changes: Executive Producer and Co-Creator Theo Balcomb left last month; Andy Mills, who also helped create the show, deceased in the scandal earlier this year.

The Daily hummed on air with the help of frequent fills Astead Herndon, Kevin Roose, and Sabrina Tavernise, and the papers growing audio team. But ultimately, the enigma of The Daily, as one staff member said, is one of the most successful things Times has done over the years is somewhat entrenched to one person, noting that this is something everyone knew was a problem before Barbaros’ break. But, it’s like, what took them so long?

A Times The spokesperson said that Barbaro being on intermittent paternity leave over the past few months has allowed us to work with a number of guest hosts who each brought their own expertise, style and experience to the accommodation job. . The spokesperson added that more than 200 journalists have appeared on the show in its nearly five-year history. Regarding future plans, the spokesperson said: We were piloting and developing many new programs and we will soon have more work to do.

The Times ever tried to create a TV show about the success of The Daily, a documentary series entitled Weekly this debuted on FX in June 2019; this returned for a second season under a new name, but never took off like the podcast. Part of the reason the Times can be especially careful when trying to extend the Daily the universe is collapse of Caliphate, a podcast that, when launched, seemed to jump off the success of The Daily. Rukmini Callimachus whose ISIS reports have earned him say again appearances to The Daily, first announcement the series she was scheduled to host at South by Southwest in March 2018 during a on the scene conversation with Barbaro. Caliphate was promoted as coming from the team behind The Daily, and its first episodes aired on the flagship podcast.