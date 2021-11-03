UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report: TV shows with diverse writers’ rooms, actors who resonated with pandemic audiences

Netflix action thriller The Old Guard, directed by UCLA alumnus Gina Prince-Bythewood, had a 50% minority distribution. The series landed in the top 10 streaming charts for all racial groups, # 6 for Asian and Latino households, # 5 for black households, and # 9 for white households. (Photo by Aimée Spinks)

By JESSICA WOLF

UCLA Hollywood’s latest diversity report, released on October 26, reveals that viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic have looked at content coming from various writers’ rooms and featuring various castings.

We have seen this appetite for diverse content repeat itself throughout the history of our analyzes, said Darnell Hunt, co-author of the report and Dean of Social Sciences at UCLA. The fact that shows with various writers’ rooms performed well last year also illustrates that audiences are looking for authentic performances.

The report, which covers statistics for the 2019-2020 TV season, tracks racial and gender diversity among key job categories, as well as ratings and social media engagement for 461 scripted shows across 50 providers. broadcast, cable and streaming.

The new study found a continuing correlation between the racial makeup of program writers and television ratings. For example, among households of all races in 2019-2020, the scripted shows that received the highest ratings were those in which people of color made up between 31% and 40% of credited writers.

Overall, racial diversity improved in almost all job categories tracked by the report, and female representation improved in about half of the job titles.

And for the first time in the history of reports, people of color had a higher percentage of scripted TV actor roles, 43.4%, than their overall percentage of the U.S. population.

Across all three types of platforms, there were more people of color credited as writers than in the previous report. Overall, people of color made up 26.4% of writers credited for series aired last season (up from 23.4%), 28.6% of writers credited for cable (up from 25.8%) and 24.2% of screenwriters credited for streaming (versus 22.8%). Most of those modest gains were recorded by women, according to the study.

But people of color are still vastly under-represented among television writers, given that 42.7% of Americans are not white.

Late performance

The representation of Latinos in all job categories remained stable from the previous year, and Latinos have far fewer jobs in television than their share of the American population as a whole would predict. Latino actors only held 6.3% of broadcast TV roles, 5.7% in cable and 5.5% in streaming. Meanwhile, Latino directors were only responsible for 5.4% of broadcast TV episodes, 3.5% of cable episodes, and 3.0% of streaming episodes.

This UCLA report clearly demonstrates that more work is needed to achieve more accurate portrayal and truly authentic portrayals on American television, said U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas. I hope this report encourages entertainment executives to re-evaluate their Latinx talent recruitment, retention and promotion systems, to work seriously to effect change, and to create a more inclusive culture.

According to the report, a significant proportion of 2019-2020 TV content, 35% of broadcast, 22.9% cable and 25.7% streaming was done in Los Angeles, where census data shows 48.6% % of the population is Hispanic or Latino.

Diversifying the workforce means bringing equity to the economy and ensuring inclusive practices in Hollywood, said Wendy Carrillo, California State Assembly Member. As Latinos make up the largest population in the state of California, but only a dismal percentage in Hollywood, I look forward to ensuring that the Latinx community does not subsidize its own exclusion through the Californias Film Tax Credit Program, which the legislature oversees.

The Hollywood Diversity Report recently received funding from the State of California that will allow UCLA researchers to continue supporting such advancements.

Diversity in action

In the decade since the start of the Hollywood Diversity Report, diversity has improved the most among acting jobs, especially in television, compared to all other types of jobs in television and the media. movie theater. In 201920, TV shows with predominantly non-white actors were more prevalent than ever.

For the first time since researchers began tracking the data, a plurality of shows on cable (28.1%) and streaming platforms (26.8%) featured distributions in which the majority of actors were not white. And 32.1% of the shows aired had predominantly non-white actors, compared to just 2.0% in the first report, which covered the 20111 season.

The new report adds further support to the fact that audiences favor shows with varying distributions. In 2019-2020, among white households, scripted show ratings were highest for shows with 31% to 40% non-white cast. Among black households, the scripted shows that aired with the highest ratings were those in which the actors were more than 50% non-white.

For streaming programming, which is dominated by Netflix, ratings among white, black and Asian households were highest for shows with distributions ranging from 31% to 40% non-white.

The authors of the report also analyze audience interaction with TV programs on social media and how these trends match the diversity of actors. For scripted cable shows in 2019-2020, for example, they found that programs with predominantly non-white cast had the highest engagement on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. And for streaming shows, audience engagement on Twitter was particularly highest for programs with predominantly non-white actors.

Mixed progress

Another area where diversity has improved is that of show creators. This is an important data point because the show’s creators have an influence on the stories developed, the stories they represent and the way they are told, said Ana-Christina Ramn, co-author of the report and director. of research and civic engagement in the Division of Social at UCLA. Sciences.

Women made up 29.0% of scriptwriters on cable, up almost 7 percentage points from the previous season, marking the biggest gain in a year for women in this job category since the start of the report. And people of color made up 20.6% of cable TV creators in 201920, up from 14.5% the previous season and nearly triple the share (7.4%) of 2011-12.

However, women held creative positions for fewer shows aired in 2019-2020 (24.1%) than the previous year (28.1%) and even less than women in 2011-2012 (26, 5%).

We also see that when women and people of color are in top creative positions, there is more diversity in casting and possibly in hiring teams, Ramn said. Women and people of color are still seriously under-represented in these jobs and others behind the camera, which is why this report continues to exist.

Other takeaways

The number of actress roles for women in 2019-2020 was almost equal to that of men on all three types of platforms. Women made up 46.3% of the total cast in scripted shows, 45.3% in cable and 46.9% in streaming.

Trans and non-binary actors were virtually absent on all platforms.

Of a total of 2,932 credited actors, only 13 were Aboriginal, of which only three were Aboriginal women.

People of color made 25.8% of aired episodes, 27.2% cable and 21.4% streaming, up from 24.3% and 22.9% and 18.2% in the 2018- season. 19.

Women made 30.6% of aired episodes, 31.3% of cable and 33.4% of streaming, compared to 29.3%, 29.7% and 29.1% the previous season.

Latinos made up just 4.8% of authors credited for broadcast programs, 4.7% for cable and 4.3% for streaming.

To view the full report, visit: https://socialsciences.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/UCLA-Hollywood-Diversity-Report-2020-Television-10-22-2020.pdf

Related