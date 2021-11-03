KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan went on the sidelines after the contestant asked him to hit him on the head. To concern

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been split after a competitor of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 asked him to hit his head with a cane. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, KBC host Indrajit asked several questions. Each question forced the candidate to choose between his mother and his wife.

The video started with Indrajit telling Amitabh Bachchan, “Shaadi ke pehle ek ladka ladki mein kitna gunn milta hai woh dekhna padta hai? Hum toh bolenge jo ladke ki maa aur ladki mein kitna gunn milta hai woh dekhna chahiye (Before marriage l ‘horoscope) and women are paired. In my opinion, the man’s mother and daughter’s horoscopes should be paired). “

Referring to Indrajit 3 20,000 checks, Amitabh asked him, “Sabse pehle check kiske haath mein aap denge (who will you give the check to first)? Indrajit replied: “320 kb 160-160 ka check hoga dono mein (I will divide the amount in half and give them different checks).”

After that, when Amitabh asked him: “Maataji aur patniji aapko ek hi samay by aawaaz lagaye (And if your mother and your wife called you at the same time)” and Indrajit interrupted him: “Aap kya chahte hai main yahi reh yellow? Mumbai se ghar na jaun (Do you want me to stay? You don’t want me to come back from Mumbai)? Amitabh laughed at his answer.

Amitabh then said to Indrajit, “Yeh teesra aur aakhri prashna (This is the last question).” Indrajit then clasped his hands, climbed down from his seat and said to Amitabh: “Mr. aap ek danda laiiye aur mujhe mariye (Sir, bring a cane and hit me). Amitabh broke up while listening to Indrajit.

Amitabh Bachchan returned with his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in August. Amitabh has been hosting the game show since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.