The great ladies of Bollywood give the perfect style advice





New Delhi: Holidays and Bollywood are synonymous. Whatever the occasion, the stars leave no stone unturned to showcase their glamorous look of the season. Diwali is just around the corner and top Bollywood ladies including Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are there to flaunt their stylistic adornments. Divas are known for their unique fashion statement, keeping their fans invested with decent ensembles that are perfect for success during the festivities. Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are a fashion inspiration with their ornate outfits that are worth bookmarking for this time around. As Kriti dons a long white Indian dress with a matching Dupatta, Deepika is stunned in a mustard velvet suit and Alia hit the ball straight out of the park with her gorgeous printed pink Lehenga-Top which she styled with a transparent dupatta. Kriti Sanon kicks off the resplendent sartorial celebrations in subtle Indian attire. Decked out in traditional jewelry, Kriti completed her look with minimal makeup and a few matching bracelets. Take a look at the gorgeous style of the actors in “Hum Do Hamare Do”.

Deepika Padukone reinforced the desi style in a mustard-colored velvet suit with golden gota. Wearing minimal makeup, the actress made sure her earrings and bracelets were showcased. Check out the post here: Moving on to Alia’s appearance, she looked incredibly stylish in a light pink ensemble. She chose a sleeveless top and a Lehenga skirt paired with a matching dupatta. Hair tied up and makeup minimalist, the young actress stopped the traffic of fashion with her prettiest best, last year. Here is the Diwali look of the ‘RRR’ actor she rocked. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are also setting themselves big party fashion goals with her ethnic outfits. Take a look at some of the pictures here:



Desi divas make sure to follow their traditions, and it is safer to say that all of the beauties in B’Town have been true trailblazers with their stately dress styles that give audiences major fashion cues for festivals. While Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been leading the roost for some time, Kriti Sanon solidified her position in the league of top female stars with the dormant success of MIMI, a film that turned out to be a turning point in her career. The impact of the film was such that the song “Param Sundari” even hit the billboard charts worldwide, something you don’t see very often.

