Hollywood dreams come to life in a brand new film studio in Marina Bay

Bolstered by the Legislative Assembly’s decision last spring to make the state’s controversial film tax credits permanent, Cappi has partnered with a fledgling production company, Compelling Pictures, to make four films at the studio. Quincy over the next five years. The cameras are now on the first of them, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, a biopic by Whitney Houston starring British actress Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as Davis, the music mogul. music that was the singer’s longtime friend and mentor.

Cappi, 33, grew up in Rochester, NY, and worked in commercial real estate after graduating from Suffolk University. She didn’t know much about the movie world when she bought the 25,000 square foot building a year ago, but, using a familiar cinematic reference, she figured if she built it, they would come. .

Were pretty much booked until 2026, so, yes, Cappi said.

Marina Studios is not the only option for Hollywood producers looking to shoot in Massachusetts. Since 2014, New England Studios, a four state-of-the-art soundstage at Devens, the former military installation in central Massachusetts, has hosted numerous projects including the Hulu Castle Rock series, Showtimes SMILF and the Little Women films, Daddys Home 2 and, most recently, George Clooneys The Tender Bar.

It’s sort of a Cadillac facility from an industry perspective, said Gary Crossen, general manager of New England Studios. There is plenty of room to do what you need to do. There was a multi-story ski chalet in Daddys Home 2, and that was built right here in one of our soundstages.

The viability of New England Studios and Cappis new Marina Studios hinges on the contentious tax credits approved by lawmakers in 2006 to entice Tinseltown to shoot here. While more than 30 states now offer such incentives, the tax breaks available in Massachusetts are generally considered to be among the most favorable to filmmakers.

In the past five years alone, the state has awarded more than $ 267 million in grants through the film tax credit program, and supporters a claim that has led to the creation of hundreds, if not thousands, of well-paying jobs for local artisans and has supported businesses large and small across the state.

Castle Rock was based at our premises and in Orange. Who’s going to Orange ?, Crossen says. But they spent a fortune in Orange. All of these projects, when they get here, do the same thing in places like Littleton and Acton, and all over Massachusetts, frankly.

But critics, including Gov. Charlie Baker, argue the program is too magnanimous and that a 2021 state report government commission supports this claim, concluding that tax credits cost the state approximately $ 100,000 per job created.

The incentives were due to expire in January 2023, but House Speaker Ron Mariano insisted and ultimately succeeded in making them permanent. A Democrat who represents Quincy, Mariano declined to be interviewed for this story, but said in a statement: The temporary and uncertain nature of the tax credit program has prevented the film industry from truly investing in our state and has prevented the program from reaching its full potential. potential.

The Legislature’s decision hasn’t gone unnoticed by bean counters in Hollywood, said Jonathan Filley, a veteran film producer and production manager whose credits include Inside Man and Mr. Poppers Penguins.

This industry was horrible bottom eaters, said Filley. Well, twist any story to make it work in a good tax credit state. It’s terrible, but it’s true.

Cappi was also thrilled and emboldened by the tax credit decision and quickly made the multi-movie deal with Compelling Pictures, the production company co-founded by Jeff Kalligheri and Denis OSullivan, originally from East Boston.

Marina Studios producer Denis OSullivan, CEO Marina Cappi and producer Jeff Kalligheri. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

We investigated all locations in New Jersey, Toronto, Atlanta, Louisiana and New York. But the discount in Massachusetts is very, very generous, and that’s really important, said OSullivan, who started his career as an assistant to Graham King, producer of The Departed, The Town and Edge of Darkness, who were all shot in Boston. .

But maintaining tax credits is just one of the reasons Cappi launched Marina Studios. The other is Hollywood’s increasingly urgent need for more production space to meet the growing demand for content among streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Disney +. The New York Times reported this week that Netflix, which just opened a 170,000 square foot studio in Brooklyn, NY, plans to spend millions to convert a 290-acre former military base in New Jersey into a massive studio complex.

For people who create content, there are so many end users to turn to, and they’re all really hungry for content, OSullivan said.

The exterior of Marina Studios, in Quincy’s Marina Bay. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Cappi believes Marina Studios and a second soundstage she plans to build in Canton will benefit from their proximity to Boston. Not only are there plenty of places to film in the city and surrounding towns, she said, but there is also an airport and a myriad of hotels, restaurants and bars for the actors, the production team and staff. It contrasts this with New England Studios, which is located 40 miles outside of town.

When Stanley Tucci flies in to play Clive Davis, do you think he wants to sit in traffic for two hours after returning from LA? said Cappi. No, he wants to jump on the highway, or on a yacht, and come in five minutes from the airport.

Crossen, the general manager of New England studios, said he had heard this rap before, but geography was never an issue. He believes there will be enough work for everyone now that the tax credits are here to stay. And, he says, size matters.

There are advantages to being close [to Boston]but, in many ways, it’s more important that there’s plenty of space, said Crossen, whose four soundstages can be combined to create a single 72,000-square-foot studio. We have a huge facility that allows production companies to do what they need to do, and if there’s one thing they’re always looking for, it’s more space.

For now, Cappi is focused on I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which began filming in August. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and based on a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, who wrote Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything, the film tells the story of Houston’s extraordinary career and tragic death. In addition to several scenes shot at Marina Studios, including one recreating the dazzling video from Houstons’ hit It is not correct but it does not matterlocations included Arlington, Brookline, Broadway Bridge, Grill 23 & Bar, a private home in Lynnfield and Nantasket Beach, which was a replacement for the Jersey Shore.

The reason we didn’t choose Wollaston Beach [in Quincy] That’s because there are islands off Wollaston Beach, and there are no islands off the New Jersey coast, said Charlie Harrington, site director for I Wanna Dance with Somebody. .

Kalligheri, of Compelling Pictures, said that being able to broadcast Boston to the world is one benefit that tax credit skeptics overlook.

When you see Boston in the foreground in these movies, there is value in what is not quantifiable, he said. And I think that plays a role in bringing other businesses and conferences into the state.

Among the films set to be shot at Marina Studios over the next several years, Mission Hill, on the Charles Stuart murder case in 1989, is specifically based in Boston. The others are The Collaboration, on the relationship between artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, and Wednesday at Warrens, Friday at Bills, on the friendship between Warren Buffet and Bill Gates.

On a recent weekday afternoon, Donato Frattaroli Sr., owner of Victory Point, a restaurant on the Marina Bay promenade, was sitting at the bar. As people strolled outside, Frattaroli thought of his new neighbor. Cast and crew members regularly come to Marina Studios to eat and drink, he said, and a few actors in need of a quiet place to spin lines recently rented his banquet hall at the second floor.

Listen, every business I know is in trouble and I see taxes going up every day, every week, said Frattaroli. I sympathize with some of the things the governor says [about tax credits,] but by moving in here, the movie studios are doing business, and, hey, that’s good.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @MarkAShanahan.