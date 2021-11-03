Fox Achieves Winning Audience Scores As World Series Audience Bounces Back | Entertainment





By LYNN ELBER AP television writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) Baseball has been particularly good for Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series taking the network to its first weekly audience win in the young television season. The series has rebounded from last year’s contest, which reached an all-time high ratings attributed to the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election competition. The unmistakable Houston Astros win on Sunday over the then-series 3-1 Atlanta Braves was the star so far in the potential seven-game streak, Nielsen figures showed Tuesday. The Astros’ 9-5 win drew 13.6 million viewers, a 35% jump from the 10 million who watched Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Last year, the Dodgers earned a six-game victory over the Rays, which saw them post a TV rating down 32% from the previous World Series low, the four-game sweep. of the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers in 2012. Bragging rights also went to football and NBC last week, with NFL regular season games taking home the top two spots for the week. Overall, Fox averaged 11.9 million prime-time viewers, followed by NBC with 5.4 million. CBS had 3.9 million, ABC 3.5 million, Univision 1.3 million, ION Television 970,000, and Telemundo 930,000. People also read … Fox News Channel was the most-viewed prime-time cable channel with an average of 2.21 million viewers. It was followed by ESPN with 2.17 million, Hallmark with 1.28 million, MSNBC with 1.11 million and HGTV with 857,000. ABCs World News Tonight topped the evening news audience competition, averaging 8.1 million viewers. NBCs Nightly News had 7 million and CBS Evening News 5.2 million. For the week of October 25 to 31, the 20 best prime-time programs, their networks and their audiences: NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona, Fox, 20.3 million. NFL Football: Dallas vs. Minnesota, NBC, $ 15.7 million. MLB World Series Game 5, Fox, 13.6 million. OT, Fox, 13.3 million. MLB preview (Sunday), Fox, 12.5 million. NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 11.8 million. MLB World Series Game 3, Fox, 11.2 million. NFL Football: New Orleans to Seattle, ESPN, 11.19 million. MLB World Series Game 1, Fox, 10.8 million. MLB World Series Game 4, Fox, 10.5 million. NFL Pregame (Thursday), Fox, 10.46 million. MLB World Series Game 2, Fox, 10.3 million. NFL Pregame (Sunday), NBC, 9.2 million. Young Sheldon, CBS, 7.2 million. 60 minutes, CBS, 7.11 million. Saturday Night Football: Penn State at Ohio State, ABC, 7.1 million. The Voice (Monday), NBC, 6.9 million. Chicago Fire, NBC, 6.801 million. Chicago Med, NBC, 6.8 million. The Voice “(Tuesday), NBC, 6.7 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local business news for FREE delivered to your inbox every week.

