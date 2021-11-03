



Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s television series Western medicine and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco Murder a and the television adaptation of Distraught, died October 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76 years old. His family says the cause of death what SLA. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to study at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing on Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto-directed revival. Preminger from the play by Erich Maria Note. Full circle. Carlson and Leibman in “Kaz”, 1978

Carlson made his television debut in the 1977s Westside Medical, play Dr. Janet Cottrell for the 13-episode series. The following year she starred in the legal drama Kaz, with Ron Leibman as attorney Martin “Kaz” Kazinsky. Numerous guest appearances followed, including roles on WKRP in Cincinnati, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, brothers (with her then husband Philip Charles MacKenzie), My two dads and, from 1985, Newhart as director of the Vermont TV station where Bob Newhart’s Dick Loudon hosted a talk show. She returned in the role for three seasons. In 1995, Carlson began a two-season stretch on the legal drama Bochco Murder a, playing judge Beth Bornstein. The following TV credits include The pretender, ignorant, passions and others. In cinema, Carlson appeared in the years 1992 Honey I blew the kid up and the years 1993 The Beverly Hillbillies. She is survived by her husband James AV Hart, her sister Janet Calson Ouren, her brother James Hale Carlson and four nieces and nephews.

