Hollywood veteran designs animation academy to make young artists more employable

A Touch of Hollywood magic comes to Kansas City as a seasoned director and animator plans a one-of-a-kind business school designed to prepare students for jobs in the film, games and television industry.

Targeting a premiere in 2022, the Hollywood Animation Academy is expected to detail the processes and schedules used by Hollywood studios and game developers through a two-year program, said Gavin Dell, an Overland Park native who recently returned to Kansas City from the West Coast. The goal: To help students build a practical portfolio that can serve as a launching pad for their career in animation.

After living in Los Angeles where he worked for 32 years as a director, animator, character development artist and screenwriter, Dell returned to the subway, carried by his job on over two dozen shows and movies includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Family Guy, Disenchantment, Scooby doo, and The Looney Tunes Show.

Ever-rising costs, overcrowded life, smog, and pollution from wildfires have made living in Los Angeles less appealing every year. The ability to reconnect with family in Kansas City and the ability to work remotely, especially during the pandemic, made the decision to come home a breeze.

The entertainment industry clearly needs more skilled animators, Dell realized when it relocated. But he also noticed a dearth of local institutions or programs that could adequately prepare students for such a career. Based on his experience and research, he knew the demand for talent would only increase, he said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs for animators will increase by 16 percent over the next 10 years. This rate is far higher than other career growths, Dell said. There is so much animation now on TV, in movies, and in mobile phone games. All of this content needs artists to create it and bring it to life. There is a hole in the market for people who do character animation.

Future shaped by experience

An insufficient supply of animators is part of the challenge, he said, noting that the way aspiring animators are trained and prepared to enter the industry with professional-level skills is a distinct barrier.

Contemporary entry-level training and preparation is different from Dell’s youth as an artist, he said. Dell learned to draw on his own while in high school in the Shawnee Mission School District. He studied important dragons and barbarians in fantastic works of art in Heavy metal and other journals. He then completed a two-year art program at Johnson County Community College.



It was my first commercial art exhibition and my work as an illustrator. After I graduated, I was lost. What should I do next? Dell recalled.



After graduation, Dell heard from a friend who studied at the California Institute of the Arts. The program intrigued him more than working as an illustrator for a local employer like Hallmark, he said.

Their products featured cuddly kittens and pictures at the time, Dell explained. It wasn’t a fit for dragons and fantasy art.

Dell, then one of 69 newly enrolled students in his freshman class at CalArts, produced a remarkable student film. This earned him the only spot for a freshman in a featured storefront which later helped propel his fledgling career.

But months of working on a student film to produce a portfolio piece is no longer a smart strategy to launch a career today, Dell advised.

Making a student film is the old way. You only have 10 seconds to grab a recruiter’s attention and examine your portfolio for another ten seconds, Dell said. It’s best to have 10 different missions in 10 styles to get attention. My vision for the Academy is to break the mold of student cinema. Students will create a portfolio for the animation industry that interests them.

Art schools have loose rules and are too open to expression. Commercial art is where the jobs are, he added. Hollywood Animation Academy students will develop a portfolio to be hired.

The art of adapting

Since Dells University, the technology and processes of animation production have become more sophisticated. Competition for jobs is intense and roles are more specialized. Therefore, Dell aims to better prepare students and help them discern the different roles in a growing industry.

Animation is an umbrella term for many artists working in the field, he explained. Character designers, one of the biggest money makers in the industry, differ from storyboard artists, for example.

A character designer is the first artist to develop what the character looks like, Dell said. The designer defines the style of the character and the show. It’s one of my favorite things to do.

Classes at Hollywood Animation Academy should limit initial enrollment to 15 students to ensure a small classroom experience. Dell will serve as a foundational skills teacher.

I will have guest instructors, Hollywood designers and directors, teaching through Zoom, he said. A master class of the best talents.

Course will range from perspective drawing for storyboards to 2D character development to the art of combat in game animation. Students will also receive support for portfolio preparation, learn the art of working in the company, a professional assistance and referrals, he said.



Students will take courses in all three industries so that they are well balanced for film, gaming and television, Dell said. You don’t need a college degree for this field. You need a portfolio that gets you a job. An art school takes you to an introductory level. We will bring you to a professional level. I want to be a mentor.

By capping admissions to 40 students by year three, Dell plans to keep tuition fees low, he said.

Our school will cost about half [the cost] from most major art schools, making it great value for money, Dell detailed.

It also offered another insight for future animators looking to break into the industry: working for Hollywood doesn’t require living there.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire animation industry has been working remotely for nearly two years, Dell noted.



We expect this to continue. New studios are opening across the country, he said. Hollywood is no longer the only place to work. There are jobs in Seattle; Pixar is in San Francisco; PlayStation is in San Diego; Austin and Atlanta are growing. Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, are in North Carolina. There are hundreds [of studios] spread all over the world.

Dell is currently in the process of securing a location with a modern industrial look for the Hollywood Animation Academy and is in talks with like-minded organizations in the area.

