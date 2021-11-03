Nawab Malik alleges FIR remained open to threaten Bollywood, NCB says forensic report pending





In response to allegations by NCP chief Nawab Malik that he has made no progress in FIR # 15/2020 investigations against actor Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB said it was awaiting forensic reports on the phones he had entered among those reserved in the Case.

Malik had alleged that this particular FIR was not closed as it was to be used to target Bollywood, which saw actors Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh being questioned. The BCN, however, said they were awaiting forensic reports, following which a new course of action will be decided. The FIR was registered by NCB headquarters in Delhi and has nothing to do with the Mumbai unit headed by Sameer Wankhede, an official said. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and after the CBI and ED registered cases against Rhea and some members of her family, the ED recovered conversations on Rhea’s phone that mentioned narcotics. The talks were given to NCB and a 15/20 FIR was recorded against Rhea, her brother Showik, Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant, housekeeper Samuel Miranda, talent manager Jaya Saha, former manager Shruti Modi and the Goa based hotelier Gaurav Arya. However, two days later, the BCN registered another 16/20 FIR and arrested Rhea in this matter. Along with her, Showik, Rajput’s housekeeper and 30 other people were arrested by the BCN in this case. An indictment was then filed in March of this year. However, there was no evolution in 15/20. The case was investigated by KPS Malhotra, then deputy head of NCB headquarters. It was in connection with certain conversations that had been found on Rhea’s phone that the BCN had called Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh into this case. However, no arrests were made in the case and there were no charges. When asked about this, NCB officials had in the past said it was simply a recorded FIR investigation based on Rhea’s discussions. The arrests were made in the FIR registered later, the official said. Malhotra said some of the cellphones seized in the case had been sent for forensic testing and they were awaiting the reports. “The report will go to court and if we find any evidence, the necessary action will be taken,” Malhotra said. Indian express.

