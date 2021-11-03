Karnataka: Covid panel suggests aggressive tests on overcrowding in polls, death of actors





With huge crowds coming to pay homage to late actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru since news of his death spread on Friday until his funeral on Sunday and the secondary polls held in northern Karnataka, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recommended that the government proceed with aggressive testing.

A senior TAC official, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that it was imperative to increase testing due to the situation in the state over the past few days. While the situation in Bengaluru was out of control, the TAC had already recommended the revision of the daily targets in the constituencies (Sindgi, Hangal) where the polls took place. With crowds showing up outside the hospital, Sree Kanteerava stadium and for Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral in Bengaluru, the risk of a new epidemic remains. In view of this, all symptomatic people in the city should be tested without fail over the next fifteen weeks, the MP said. The health expert added that anyone who tests positive while undergoing a rapid antigen test (RAT) should be followed by an RT-PCR test even if they are negative. Tracing, monitoring and testing must continue without fail. Particular attention should be paid to people with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other respiratory illnesses, the member added. 239 new cases, five additional deaths linked to Covid-19 Karnataka recorded 239 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday according to the bulletin published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Up to five deaths have also been reported. #Karnataka reports 239 new # Covid19 cases with a test positivity rate of 0.39%. 5 more deaths reported statewide, 376 others are recovering. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BMDeygimSF – Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 2, 2021 No less than 376 people have been released, bringing the number so far to 29,42,272. There are 8,370 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths is 29,888,760 and 38,089, respectively. The positivity rate was 0.39% versus 60,711 tests, while the case fatality rate was 2.09%. Bangalore (urban and rural) had reported no deaths from the pandemic on Monday, after several months. However, three deaths were linked to Covid-19 in the state capital on Tuesday. On the 289th day since the inoculation against infection in Karnataka began on Jan. 16 earlier this year, 1,75,174 doses were administered until 3:30 p.m. in centers across the state, the bulletin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-covid-panel-aggressive-testing-crowd-7604789/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos