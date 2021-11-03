Afterlife, SNL and Cancel Culture – The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Aykroyd is back in action reprising one of his most iconic characters, Ray Stantz, for Ghostbusters: the afterlife, which Sony is slated for release on November 19.

And while he’s thrilled to be involved in the new chapter in the handover franchise – directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, who helmed the first two ghost hunters and is Jason’s father – the 69-year-old icon also has plenty of thoughts on the state of comedy; new Saturday Night Live to throw; his friend, the late John Candy; and his most notorious bombshell, the years 1991 Nothing but trouble, among other topics.

What is your impression of comedy today and the cancellation of culture?

There is enough variety in the humor where you don’t have to scatology and you don’t have to draw split cards for a laugh. There is so much in the world to comment on that is outside the realm of offense. As a writer, you can go into other areas and be successful in your creative endeavors. Scatological humor is fun. It’s easy to laugh. But there is smarter writing that can happen if you stay away from offensive material that should rightly be canceled for its hurtfulness. Who can be the subject of an impression today? This is a topic of discussion. Can I do my James Brown imitation? He was one of my best friends. I do his voice pretty well. But maybe I shouldn’t anymore.

How often do you catch Saturday Night Live these days?

I try to stay awake and watch every week. [New castmember] James Austin Johnson is exceptional. It’s the best [President] Biden I saw. I watch to see where the trends in writing and performance are going.

How was the experience of resuming Ray Stantz in Ghostbusters: the afterlife?

It was full of joy, wall to wall. What a privilege to be invited to do so. It was a creative satisfaction to work with Ernie again [Hudson], Invoice [Murray] and Sigourney [Weaver]. Without Jason and Ivan, I don’t know if we would have had the wonderful cast. It’s always fun hanging out with brothers like that, as a family, memories of the good and maybe the bad. Some [previous] the friction was from the length of time we had to wear these proton packs and the level of complaint we made.

John Candy would have been 71 on October 31. What comes to your mind when you hear this?

I remember one night in Second City Toronto we were doing this sketch where Dave [Thomas] and I was those two cops, and we were trying to stop Candy, who was messy. And he lifted me up and put me on one shoulder and turned around and put Dave on the other shoulder and he spun us around the room. (Laughs.) He was very strong.

How did The great outdoors with Jean?

Howie Deutch was a really fun director in the photo. He liked to deal with Candy and me. Howie and I are working on the sequel called The great outlaws. I am looking for the Candy figurine. There are some really interesting names, but I can’t say who. Howie and I are excited to bring Roman back as a Ponzi scheme that victimizes a federal agent. Who knows? If I find the right partner …

I think Sneakers is criminally underestimated. How was the work on this film with Redford, Kingsley, Poitier and, of course, River Phoenix?

I was chosen for the role of Mother, but Universal decided they couldn’t pay me for the movie. So they wrote the part until [agent and CAA co-founder] Michael Ovitz discovered it. He called Universal – and all of a sudden I was back Sneakers with my full salary. Michael Ovitz was another time. In a phone call that was straightened out. River has become one of my best friends.

This year we unfortunately lost Gregory Jacobs aka Shock G who was part of this great music scene from Nothing but trouble. So I have to ask, was this movie in fact an abomination or a misunderstood punching bag?

There was darkness in the movie. There was certainly an eccentricity in the movie, which may have made some people say, “This is not my cup of tea.” But we had a great time doing it. It came in under budget. It was my first effort as a director and my last – by my choice and the mutual choice of the industry. The screenings went well. There are some great jokes and some funny stuff in there. There was no way to beat the other two photos on the market this weekend: Thesilenceofthelambs with Jodie Foster and Sleeping with the enemy with Julia Roberts. Every date went to these movies, these two very strong female stars in two big movies. I think it’s a good, useful comedy. I will say a lot about it.

I’ve heard from a lot of people that there is stuff they like. I thought Chevrolet was great and Candy was great. I had the Rolls-Royce of Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis from a crew on it. They got on board. They saw something and liked the story. And I hope that today they are justified. The image looked good and cropped well and was handled by the studio in the best possible way. But come on! Jodie! Julia!

And finally, I would like to hear your thoughts on the intelligence report released over the summer that did not determine any extraterrestrial technology in the aerial phenomena observed by Navy pilots – but did not rule it out either.

These pilots are professionals, and they know what they have seen. And their cameras and equipment picked it up. It’s a reality. You can have all kinds of opinions, but the reality is that these objects come and go and are now captured on more sophisticated equipment. They have been coming and going like taxis for years.

I do not think so [the government is] no longer even deny it. It was an old Brookings Institution study in 1958: Don’t tell the public, they’ll panic. They will not respect the cop on the ground, the priest, the president, the government. They will say, “Let me talk to the alien because they have higher power.” “

It’s a spectacular area for entertainment, for writers and creators to really explore some of these questions and perhaps spur more scientific research.

