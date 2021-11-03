A look inside an NFT art gallery at the Dream Hollywood Hotel

NFTs are stored on a crypto-style blockchain, but can also be displayed physically, like a gallery.

The Dream Hollywood Hotel and The Crypt Gallery have opened a physical NFT exhibit to the public.

The free event not only strives to impress exhibit attendees with art, but also educate them.

Non-fungible or NFT tokens are a new concept that is taking the art and tech worlds by storm. Many fans and followers are wondering if these digital assets, which are stored on a crypto-style blockchain, are the future of art or just a fleeting phase.

With celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Katy Perry in the same way companies such as ViacomCBS joining the craze has already become a big deal. In August alone, $ 3 billion NFTs were sold on OpenSea, the largest NFT room in the world, Bloomberg reported.

While the ins and outs of buying and selling NFT may still be foreign to the average consumer, some art enthusiasts believe this cutting-edge platform could potentially provide greater accessibility in the world of art by allowing new artists to break into the industry.

“Art can seem very closed and elitist,” said Kevin Fegans, Los Angeles marketing and brand communications manager and self-proclaimed fashion and art enthusiast. The NFT market, he said, feels more accessible. “They are all new artists. It’s a great way to support emerging talent,” he added.

The new NFT art exhibit at the Dream Hollywood hotel.

“It was the first NFT gallery I heard about,” Fegans said. “I was fascinated, and I think everyone is.”

The idea is gaining ground. A few months ago, a New York gallery was the first to physically exhibit NFTs. Now such exhibitions appear in major cities such as London and Chicago, and even to Basel Art.

The Dream Hollywood exhibition, coordinated in partnership with The crypt gallery, is slated to be made available to the public for free until 2022 in the hotel lobby, allowing people to learn about and see NFTs up close without paying a dime.

“For connoisseurs of NFT, avid art collectors and even the newest fans of the medium, this exhibit is both provocative and informative,” said Vaughn Davis, CEO of Dream Hollywood. “When an avant-garde physical gallery space merges with powerful digital collectors like King of Midtown and 33, the magic happens. “

The exhibition was curated by Athanasios Polihronopoylos, known as King of Midtown, an NFT art collector in New York City who became an innovator and founder of The Crypt Gallery. The exhibition features the works of well-known digital artists such as Chad Knight, Yo Brilly, Lefty Out There, NessGraphics, Tillavision, Lana Denina, Brendan North, Jason Seife and Robbie Trevino.

The Crypt Gallery and the Dream Hollywood Hotel.

“I was thinking what things would look like as we start to reopen globally,” he said. “I’ve always been concerned about taking our screens off. I thought artists might lose momentum, markets might lose momentum, collectors like me who have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in space.”

He believed that having a physical presence for NFTs would not only help stimulate buyer participation, but would also help connect NFTs to a wider audience.

With the rapid growth of the NFT industry and the global NFT audience, the hospitality space has provided the perfect medium to reach a large group of people, Polihronopoylos said.

“As soon as you walk into the lobby, you’re immersed in all of the different videos,” Fegans said. “There are so many things. There are all these beautiful images moving around the screen. A panel is probably 40 to 50 pieces of art. I would say miniature size, but really, really cool.”





The NFT exhibit at the Dream Hollywood hotel.

Fegans said he had heard of NFTs before, but didn’t know much about them until he visited the exhibit which he found comfortably busy on a Tuesday afternoon for a 30-minute look. . But, he said, since attending he feels like he sees NFTs everywhere, many brands are talking about it through social media and email marketing.

“I have the impression that it’s a bit of the times of the art world, where it’s something that makes the buzz, but you say to yourself: ‘What is this? is really? ‘”he said. “It’s what it feels like culturally.”

He said the exhibit seemed to be expected and went out of its way to not only impress exhibit attendees with art, but also educate them on how NFTs work with educational vignettes under the form of video monitor installations alongside exhibits that educate and inform guests about NFTs. , the gallery and the artists presented.

“It was kind of like art for dummies,” Fegans said. “We kind of assumed you didn’t know, so there was a ‘who, what, when, where, why.’ I thought it was a really good experience that way. They did a great job of organizing this experience. “

The partnership between Dream Hollywood and The Crypt Gallery is expected to grow, with a plan in place to launch a new exhibition in New York.