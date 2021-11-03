“Menopause the Musical” opens November 12 at the Eisemann Center











Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest Menopause the Musical will take place November 12-13 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, presented by Gfour Productions. Tickets are on sale now for three performances. They can be purchased online at EisemannCenter.com or by calling (972) 744-4650. Group discounts for 10+ are available by email[email protected]”. The musical continues to empower women around the world, through 20 years of production, performing to over 17 million fans worldwide. The cast includes, in order of appearance: Anice Ritchie (Professional Woman), Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star), Megan Cavanagh (Mother Earth) and Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife). “Menopause the musical” The musical continues to empower women around the world, keeping the hot flashes HOT throughout 20 years of production. Four women meet in a department store as they shop for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities between them, the actors joke about their dismal hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and more. These women form a brotherhood and a unique bond with the general public as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer the silent passage. Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause the Musical was created to celebrate women who find themselves at any stage of change. The 90-minute, laugh-filled production gets spectators up from their seats and singing parodies of classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Now in its 20th year, “Menopause the Musical” is also celebrating its 16th year as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history. The show occurs nightly at the Harrahs Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million people, it has performed in all states of the continental United States and in more than 500 cities around the world, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information visit menopausethemusical.com. The Eisemann Center All performances take place at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices range from $ 35 to $ 50 and are available online at EisemannCenter.com or by calling 972-744-4650.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/menopause-the-musical-opens-nov-12-at-eisemann-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos