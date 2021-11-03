How Chlo Zhao turned Kumail Nanjiani into a Bollywood star in Eternals





It won’t surprise fans to know that Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, is behind much of the comedy in the film. His Bollywood swagger, however, could come as a shock. “The hardest thing was dancing,” says Nanjiani. Indeed, he let the director Chloe Zhao know from the start that he was not able to do great Bollywood dance sequences. She promised to change the dance number to a Bollywood action scene. “Then as soon as I got to London she said, ‘It’s a dance sequence! “” Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo by Sophie Mutevelian. © Marvel Studios 2021. All rights reserved. Knowing it was too late to back off, he got straight to work. Nileeka Bose, who was the film’s choreographer, helped prepare Nanjiani Bollywood. “[She] worked with me for months and months to do it because it was so out of my comfort zone. Ultimately, he attributes his trust to the filmmakers for helping him meet the challenges of his role. “Usually my instinct would be – an opportunity like this – there would be a moment of excitement and then fear.” From his initial meeting with Zhao, however, he knew he was in good hands. “She’s not going to let me suck this thing up.” So if she wants me to do something, I’m going to do it. (LR): Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Sprite (Lia McHugh) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo by Sophie Mutevelian. © Marvel Studios 2021. All rights reserved. “I didn’t understand him before watching the film, but I knew enough to trust him,” Nanjiani continues. “So to me, I was like, ‘Yeah, that doesn’t sound like something I would do, but if Chloe thinks I can do it …” “Let’s do it,” Zhao calls out. “Let’s do it,” Nankiani concludes. You can watch all of Kingo’s moves in Bollywood when Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021. Eternal “Bollywood” clip About the Eternals Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth

since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought to be lost to history,

mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to come together to defend humanity once again.

