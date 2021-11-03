Top filmmakers call on Hollywood to ban guns amid Rust tragedy





Following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the next Western Rust, About 200 leading Hollywood filmmakers signed a letter calling on the film industry to ban “working guns” from film sets. The letter, obtained by The hollywood reporter, was released on Tuesday and bore the signatures of a number of highly respected cinematographers. “We are fellow cinematographers of Halyna Hutchins and we are committed to not letting her death be in vain,” wrote the letter. “We call for immediate action from our union leaders, producers and lawmakers to bring about unified change on our behalf: BAN all WORKING FIREARMS on set.” The letter also stated that the filmmakers would not “knowingly work on projects using FUNCTIONAL FIREARMS for filming purposes.” “We are not going to sit idly by and wait for the industry to change. We have a duty to make changes within the industry ourselves,” the letter continued. Some of the notable names on the letter include Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, Dope), Mandy Walker (Hidden Figures, Mulan) and Greig Fraser (Zero Dark Thirty, Rogue One). Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, also signed the letter. The signatories added their names as independent filmmakers and apparently would not represent any organization, union or guild. Outrage and calls for reform came in the wake of the Rust set in New Mexico in October, in which actor Alec Baldwin fired an accessory weapon that was unknowingly loaded with live ammunition. A projectile fired from the pistol, killing Hutchins and injuring the director of the film, Joel Souza. The shootout has been attributed to a number of failures on the set, and team members reportedly called the weapon “cold” – or safe to fire – without checking to see if it was loaded. A number of crew members had already left the set, and the replacement crew was not unionized and allegedly ignored many protocols surrounding the use of propeller guns. The CEO of Independent Studio Services (ISS), one of Hollywood’s largest accessory makers and gunsmiths, previously said News week on the phone that almost all security measures on the set had failed. Politicians have also called on Hollywood to change the way it handles guns. Los Angeles City Councilor Paul Koretz recently called for legislation to ban live ammunition on set. Additionally, California State Senator Dave Cortese has also said he will introduce similar legislation to ban live ammunition and guns on set. While laws may eventually be passed, some influential names in the industry have already taken matters into their own hands. ABC showrunner Alexi Hawley The recruit, told his cast and crew that he would ban actual guns from his show’s set and that only air pistols would be allowed to move forward. He added that any necessary gunshot effects would be added in post-production. “From today, it is now the policy on The recruit that all shots on set will be air pistols with CG muzzle flashes added in post, ”said Hawley. News week contacted the American Society of Cinematographers, but the organization declined to comment.

