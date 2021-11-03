Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur pose separately, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda arrive together at Ramesh Tauranis Diwali bash | Bollywood





Salman Khan and his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Tuesday. The party was a celebrity affair with several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Aayush Sharma and Ekta Kapoor. Salman arrived in a black shirt and jeans and was followed by Iulia, who was wearing a black and white saree. Salman’s brothers-in-law, Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri, also attended the party. Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda at the Diwali party of Ramesh Taurani. (Varinder Chawla) Pulkit arrived in a red kurta pajamas and Kriti Kharbanda joined him in a blue saree as they posed together for the paparazzi. Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and brother Tusshar Kapoor were also spotted. Ekta Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Karan Patel, Mana and Suniel Shetty at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla) Other people who participated in the Diwali celebrations were Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Bobby Deol, Aftab Shivdasani, Karan Patel, Meezaan and Saqib Saleem. Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Meezaan and Tusshar Kapoor at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla) Aftab Shivdasani, Ramesh Taurani, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem at the Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla) Salman and Suniel Shetty both have a lot to look forward to this month. Salman recently shared the trailer for his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. He is opposed to Aayush Sharma in the film, which is set to hit theaters on November 26. Also read: Suniel Shetty: People say I’m obsessed with the media, but that’s not true; they kept me alive Suniel encourages his son Ahan Shetty who is expected to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The trailer for the film came out last week and showed him in a bulky and sturdy avatar. The film also features Tara Sutaria. Suniel promoted Tadap and personally thanked his colleagues in the industry who enjoyed the trailer and songs. He said he was humbled, grateful, in tears, proud of a flood of emotions after witnessing the response to the film. Sharing the Tadap teaser, Suniel had written, A Glimpse of My Heart for the World. A teaser of what I liked. A humble teasing of what’s to come. #Tadap – a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty and his #Tadap teaser. Give her as much love as you gave me.

