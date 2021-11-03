15 congressional leaders booked, police say there is no prima facie case against actor Joju George





Fifteen congressional leaders have been convicted by police for organizing a roadblock in Kochi to protest rising fuel prices that led to the vandalization of the car of Malayalam film actor Joju George on Monday. Maradu police have recorded two separate cases, one related to the roadblock and the other for vandalism of the actor’s car. Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany in front of Joju George’s car. Photo: Manroama

The lawsuits against the 15 top congressional leaders were registered for the organization of the demonstration which disrupted traffic. The chairman of the district congress committee, Muhammed Shiyas, is the main accused in the case. The Deputy Chairman of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) VJ Poulose and the incumbent Chairman Kodikkunnil Suresh are the second and third accused, respectively. Suresh, MP for Mavelikkara, inaugurated the demonstration. The other defendants are Vice President Sajeendran, Deepthy Mary Varghese, Tony Chammany, Joshy Pallan, N Venugopal, Xavier Thayankari, Dominic Presentation, Muhammedkutty Master, Vishnu, PY Shajahan and Malini Kurup. They were charged with unsafe offenses. Curator of Kochi Nagaraju Chakilam, IPS

They are accused of traffic disruption, public nuisance, destruction of public property and violation of Covid protocols. The charges were made under the recent Law on Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Compensation. The case was registered against 50 identifiable people who were also at the scene of the demonstration. According to the FIR, the accused stopped the actor’s vehicle, manhandled it and cursed it. Kochi Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, IPS, said on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against the defendants, regardless of their power and stature. The accused in the case will be identified using video clips. It is proven that the car window has been broken. The faces of the officials are clearly visible in the clips. The actor’s statement was taken after the incident, the commissioner added. No prima facie case against Joju Police have yet to register a case based on the congressional complaint that the actor verbally assaulted Mahila’s congressional activists. The commissioner said at first glance that there was no evidence against Joju. No evidence was gathered against actor Joju George in the preliminary investigation conducted on the basis of the complaint filed by congressional activists, he said. “We are still studying the case against Joju. We will take the necessary measures if the allegations are credible,” said the police commissioner. A separate investigation is underway into the incident in which a group of agitators vandalized Joju’s car after questioning protesters for disrupting traffic for a long time. Although congressional leaders claimed that Joju was under the influence of alcohol, medical tests subsequently refuted the charge. Congress leaders allege that Joju was trying to undermine the protest for the common man. The issue escalated into a clash between the opposition party and the film fraternity after KPCC chairman K Sudhakaran called Joju a street thug. The filmmakers B Unnikrishnan and M Padmakumar spoke out in favor of the actor and condemned the CCP chief’s position.

