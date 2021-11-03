New York State Stadium Report Compliant with Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s Assessment





The Buffalo Bills began releasing information on the costs of a new stadium this summer. Today, New York State released its full report as part of the process to build a new stadium. The two different parties were very close on the projected cost of the stadium; New York State predicted that a new stadium in Orchard Park will cost $ 1.354 billion while PSE said $ 1.4 billion and they both predicted the cost of a downtown stadium from at least $ 2.1 billion. With an estimate of around $ 862 million for the renovation of the current stadium, all parts have gone from renovating the building now called Highmark Stadium built in 1971. The cost of the stadium does not include a roof, but around 80% of the seats would be protected from the elements by the suggested structure. The New York States report estimated that a roof would add $ 300 million to the project or they could add half a measure. If they spent an additional $ 109 million now, the design could possibly handle a roof. We are confident that the results of this analysis will be a valuable tool as the State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills work together to ensure the team stays in the region at a facility that Bills fans and New Yorkers can be proud of for years to come. coming up, said Kevin Younis, CEO of Empire State Development, which commissioned the study, via Associated Press. According to calculations, the team brings in about $ 26.6 million per year to New York State in real dollars. Although it is not in the report, one would think that the vast majority of it is income tax. A stadium in the city center would add around $ 1.7 million per year, according to the study, or $ 53 million over the term of the lease, which is barely worth the additional $ 750 million to bring the stadium to the center. -city. Could the Bills and the state get enough value from a downtown stadium with other events and sprawling economic development around a new building? Past efforts in the United States would say this is unlikely. The bills and the state want negotiations to be completed by the end of the calendar year, a process that can move forward now that the study is complete. Governor Hochul could then present the measure as part of his budget in April before the elections next November. With a lively campaign and several challengers expected, this timeline is important before the campaign resumes. Buffalo’s lease expires after the 2022 season, and the team have said they won’t sign an extension without the new stadium deal.

