When Vinod Mehra allegedly took Rekha home after their alleged marriage and her mother almost beat her with a “sandal”





Veteran actress Rekha, also known as Bhanurekha, is one of the best actresses in Indian cinema. She has appeared in over 180 films and received several accolades, including a National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards. However, more than his films, his personal life had attracted a lot of attention. Actress Umrao Jaan’s affair with Amitabh Bachchan is still one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood. His marriage to Delhi-based industrialist and television maker Mukesh Agarwal was short-lived. The businessman is said to have committed suicide less than a year after their marriage. Among his controversial cases, Rekha’s alleged marriage to actor Vinod Mehra also attracted a lot of attention at the time. According to the India Today report, their alleged affair was regular in magazines and gossip columns in the 1980s. They even got married. Rekha’s biography, The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, mentions their marriage. Quoting an anonymous filmmaker, the writer revealed that Vinod Mehra took Rekha to his home in Bombay, after getting married in Calcutta (now Kolkata). However, the actor’s mother did not approve of their marriage and she was furious with their decision. The seasoned actress was treated with hostility when she tried to reach for her stepmother’s feet. Mehra’s mother pushed her away and did not let the new “wife” enter the house. While Rekha was at the door, Mehra’s mother continued to abuse and humiliate her son. Rekha couldn’t win her stepmother’s approval. Vinod Mehra’s mother was so agitated by the actress that she apparently took off her chappal (sandals) and almost hit Rekha with it. The ‘Anurag’ actor tried to intervene but to no avail. The two broke up their marriage later, according to the report. Vinod Mehra then fell in love with Kiran, the daughter of a wealthy Kenyan businessman. The two married in 1988 and welcomed their daughter, Soniya in 1988 and a son, Rohan in 1990. Must read: When Padmini Kolhapure was interviewed by a British immigration officer, are you the same person who kissed Prince Charles? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

