The Bollywood tadka in Call My Agent is spicy and tantalizing: La Tribune India
Nonika Singh |
A parody, a reality show, or just a web series where the reel meets the real, call it by any name, Call My Agent: Bollywood, streaming on Netflix is worth a call. Directed by Shaad Ali, official remake of the successful French series Dix Pour Cent, it is 100% Indian, ahem Bollywood.
Call my agent: Bollywood
Actors: Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Radhika Seth
Director: Shaad Ali
Evaluation: ***
Although the disclaimer can read, this is a work of fiction, the reality of the garland city flowing freely can be seen. Bollywood tadka is spicy and mouthwatering, making it a fun ride. With an ensemble cast, aside from the four main talent agents, a vast majority of whom, from Lara Dutta to Dia Mirza to Ali Fazal to Jackie Shroff, playing their real selves, the story of this star-managing agency rings true. deliciously. .
Like the stars they lead, their own lives are also messy. Of course, although the agency is run by a motley group of four, we know more about the lives of Monty (Rajat Kapoor) and Amal (Aahana Kumra). The character of Soni Razdan is totally underestimated. If Rajat Kapoor trying to keep the struggling agency is a picture in moderate ways, Aahana Kumra is literally there. Really uninhibited, serenades more than one woman, she plays a lesbian “out of the closet” who wears her sexuality on her sleeve. Some of her love scenes might make you see red.
Is Shaad walking on dangerous ground here? Maybe or maybe he knows exactly what he’s doing. Because in one of the last episodes, Nandita Das, interpreted as herself, looks at her own film Fire, which also deals with homosexual relations.
Tongue in cheek, she remarks, “Lots of fire,” as she watches Aahana close her lips with another woman. And you know that Shaad is deliberately provocative and that too more than once. So here’s the dialogue, “Art in our film industry is long gone, now Art agency will be dead as well.” Yes, indeed, the agency of these not too scrupulous agents is called Art.
Is it also arrogant subversion … because the only arty thing about the agency seems to be their cunning which they put to full use not only to trap their star clients, but also to continue to feed their egos. Egos in Bollywood, we all know, are massive. But as in politics, in celebrity too, there are no permanent friends or enemies. So it’s not just Lillete Dubey and Ila Arun hooking each other up, but so are the real life bickering mother-daughter Sarika and Akshara as well as the flames Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
Much of the fights of these real stars are fictional and the stealing of the imagination, but a lot here are real, with stings intact. Interestingly, Shaad was able to let them down and make fun of themselves.
Cherub Farah Khan elicits a smile the moment she enters the show and even says it out loud: “This is a commercial film, sab upar upar se hai, I don’t want diapers.” Shaad, however, is made up of layers, some totally obvious and some hidden inside but revealing. There’s also a northeast corner with an aspiring actress from the area trying to find her footing in the industry.
Faithful to the original, Shaad and the screenwriters Abbas and Hussain Dalal oscillate from one end to the other and take us from one cinema to another. So there are artistic directors like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Nandita Das. If Dhulia’s movie starring senior actors is called Paidaishi Killers, in Nandita’s story the dog is the real soul, then why should Jackie Shroff play the “underdog” (pun intended).
Puns, in fact, abound in the series and often ring and sting. What is missing from the six-part series is, as Aahana playing Amal informs her, “It’s just an interval.” You bet the second season is really due. And we’re not only waiting to find out which way her aborted romance with Jasleen (Anuschka Sawhney looks like a sexy mermaid) turns but what other stars (hopefully a few superstars too) and their whimsical ways that the series can hang, during the second outing.
