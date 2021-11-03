Katrina Kaif gets trolled for an apparent face job; Internet users call her “Queen of Botox”



Well, trolling online has become a common thing for Bollywood celebrities. While we see social media users targeting actresses and actors repeatedly for unnecessary reasons, this time netizens trolled Katrina Kaif for her recent appearance on a magazine cover, where they trolled her for a apparent work. While we still don’t understand why you have to troll someone on their body, we would expect that over time social media users will realize that spreading negativity about someone doesn’t is not a good thing. Also read – Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals check out the opening of the SCREEN COUNT and BOX OFFICE for the three biggies of Diwali [EXCLUSIVE] Sir ab es flop actress botox queen katrina kaif ke sath kaam mat karna. https://t.co/kwmzjQVrmz Ankit? (@iAnkit____) October 26, 2021 Katrina Kaif to get married after making sure there is no more room for another botox treatment Until then she will stay rumored Gf according to her PR in Columns What a low life ?? (@icApricious) October 19, 2021 Katrina is all Botox !!! What happened to Herrr? ? (@Purple_Pebblez) October 30, 2021 Professionally, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which is set to hit screens over Diwali weekend. She is currently busy filming Salman Khan’s Tiger. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who would play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent, as well as Ranvir Shorey, who was also seen in the first part of the franchise. The film will be shot in several locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF. The film’s budget is supposed to be Rs 350 crore, making it the most expensive Bollywood film of all time. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the film as Pathan, where we will see the crossover of two agent films. Read also – Marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: who had the idea of ​​getting married in a royal palace in Rajasthan? [Exclusive] Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

