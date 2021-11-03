Samantha Akkineni ready to make her Bollywood debut with the production of Taapsee Pannu? Details inside





Samantha Akkineni, who has been in the headlines lately after her split from her husband Naga Chaitanya, is now focusing on her professional life. After all the appreciation she received for her work on the Amazon Prime series The Family Man 2, the actor is reportedly ready for other projects in Hindi. Reports also suggest that Samantha has already signed her first Hindi-language film and will make an official announcement soon. According to the latest reports, Samantha has been approached to star in a Bollywood film which will be funded by none other than actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently launched her own production house “Outsiders Films”. Message from Samantha Akkineni after her breakup with Naga Chaitanya: “I’m not perfect …” Taapsee’s Outsiders Films are said to be planning to produce a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. The official announcement regarding this project will be made soon, according to a report from BollywoodLife. In addition, there are also reports that Samantha bought an apartment in Mumbai to focus on her career in the Hindi film industry. As for the other projects, she currently has Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala in the film Shaakuntalam, which is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. After her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha traveled a lot. After her spiritual journey to Uttarakhand with her close friend Shilpa Reddy, the actress from Eega traveled to Dubai. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation via a joint statement they posted on their respective social media accounts. To all our supporters. After much deliberation and reflection, Sam and I decided to go our separate ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was at the very heart of our relationship which we believe will always maintain a special bond between us. We ask our fans, supporters and media to support us during this difficult time and to give us the privacy we need to move forward. Thanks for your support, read note. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/samantha-akkineni-set-to-make-her-bollywood-debut-with-taapsee-pannus-production-4397216.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos