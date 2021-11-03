Imlach brought in an actor to the Maple Leafs camp in 1967 to deceive reporters

This week, Fischler recounts that legendary Toronto Maple Leafs coach and general manager Punch Imlach launched a memorable ruse against the media during training camp in 1967.

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1967, but when they opened training camp the following season, coach / general manager Punch Imlach told reporters their veteran team needed a new look.

So he said he had players coming to the camp for testing.

Imlach said a new face had really impressed him. That the cup was better known in Hollywood than in Peterborough, Ont., Where training camp was being held, was Imlach’s little secret.

As the skaters walked the ice and relaxed in small steps at the start of training camp, this new player caught the attention of reporters, and for good reason. Instead of a fresh-faced aspirant among the juniors, this player was quite the opposite.

For one thing, he looked a lot older than the typical hope. Not only was he bald, but his stomach suggested he was out of shape. He looked to be at least 40 years old.

Journalists began to wonder, “Who is he? And, of course, “Where does it come from?”

Later, Imlach called a media melee and delivered his tracing report.

As reporters pulled out their notebooks, Imlach elaborated.

“This is our pick for the surprise sleeper draft,” said Imlach, now a straighter face than a straight face. “He might not look like much, but in his native Poland, he’s a legend!

“He’s the biggest hockey star in Poland, and we’re counting on him to help the Maple Leafs rise to the top.

None of the writers saw Imlach’s tongue well placed in his cheek. His hoax was working.

Poland’s “biggest hockey star” was actually one of his best friends. In truth, he was Hollywood and TV actor Larry Mann, who agreed to help Imlach put one on Toronto media.

At the end of training, Mann stayed in character and agreed to answer questions from reporters who thought they were in for a hot story. For Mann, it was easy since he had played all possible character types. His hits included such films as “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “The Sting”.

Mann’s press conference with the writers may not have been Oscar-worthy, but he continued to cheat on them. According to one report, “He mumbled a few sentences in broken English. It was a performance of bravery that kept the Toronto press running for hours.”

If the media had seen through his ruse, they might have recognized him as the winner of the Liberty Award (the Canadian version of the televised Emmy) from 1960 to 1962.

Mann wanted to help pull off the hoax because he was not only one of Imlach’s closest friends, but also a huge Maple Leafs fan.

At an NHL booster club convention in 1980, Larry was voted “hockey fan of hockey fans”. Even the best players of the time were familiar with Mann’s mania.

“Larry is a big fan and an asset to the NHL because he talks about hockey in the Hollywood area,” said Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito. “It’s important because it generates interest in the game.”

Mann was so devoted to the Maple Leafs that Imlach took him on a road trip. In 1967, while Mann was in Hollywood filming “The Man from UNCLE”, he flew to the Toronto Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Black Hawks.

The normally irascible Imlach had no problem with Mann in the Cup Champions Room, pumping hands with people like Tim Horton and Dave Keon.

“He’s a great fan and a great person,” said Imlach. “For me, he’s a friend, not a fan. Larry is one of the best people in and out of hockey.

Mann’s many divergent roles were testament to his ability to distort his features and it helped him fool reporters during a day at training camp.

They had no idea that the well-known actor they had seen celebrating the Cup months before was now the scheming prospect from Poland, until Imlach finally let them be part of the joke.