Entertainment
Imlach brought in an actor to the Maple Leafs camp in 1967 to deceive reporters
Legendary hockey journalist Stan Fischler writes a weekly album for NHL.com. Fischler, known as “The Hockey Maven,” shares his humor and ideas with readers every Wednesday.
This week, Fischler recounts that legendary Toronto Maple Leafs coach and general manager Punch Imlach launched a memorable ruse against the media during training camp in 1967.
The Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1967, but when they opened training camp the following season, coach / general manager Punch Imlach told reporters their veteran team needed a new look.
So he said he had players coming to the camp for testing.
Imlach said a new face had really impressed him. That the cup was better known in Hollywood than in Peterborough, Ont., Where training camp was being held, was Imlach’s little secret.
As the skaters walked the ice and relaxed in small steps at the start of training camp, this new player caught the attention of reporters, and for good reason. Instead of a fresh-faced aspirant among the juniors, this player was quite the opposite.
For one thing, he looked a lot older than the typical hope. Not only was he bald, but his stomach suggested he was out of shape. He looked to be at least 40 years old.
Journalists began to wonder, “Who is he? And, of course, “Where does it come from?”
Later, Imlach called a media melee and delivered his tracing report.
As reporters pulled out their notebooks, Imlach elaborated.
“This is our pick for the surprise sleeper draft,” said Imlach, now a straighter face than a straight face. “He might not look like much, but in his native Poland, he’s a legend!
“He’s the biggest hockey star in Poland, and we’re counting on him to help the Maple Leafs rise to the top.
None of the writers saw Imlach’s tongue well placed in his cheek. His hoax was working.
Poland’s “biggest hockey star” was actually one of his best friends. In truth, he was Hollywood and TV actor Larry Mann, who agreed to help Imlach put one on Toronto media.
At the end of training, Mann stayed in character and agreed to answer questions from reporters who thought they were in for a hot story. For Mann, it was easy since he had played all possible character types. His hits included such films as “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “The Sting”.
Mann’s press conference with the writers may not have been Oscar-worthy, but he continued to cheat on them. According to one report, “He mumbled a few sentences in broken English. It was a performance of bravery that kept the Toronto press running for hours.”
If the media had seen through his ruse, they might have recognized him as the winner of the Liberty Award (the Canadian version of the televised Emmy) from 1960 to 1962.
Mann wanted to help pull off the hoax because he was not only one of Imlach’s closest friends, but also a huge Maple Leafs fan.
At an NHL booster club convention in 1980, Larry was voted “hockey fan of hockey fans”. Even the best players of the time were familiar with Mann’s mania.
“Larry is a big fan and an asset to the NHL because he talks about hockey in the Hollywood area,” said Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito. “It’s important because it generates interest in the game.”
Mann was so devoted to the Maple Leafs that Imlach took him on a road trip. In 1967, while Mann was in Hollywood filming “The Man from UNCLE”, he flew to the Toronto Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Black Hawks.
The normally irascible Imlach had no problem with Mann in the Cup Champions Room, pumping hands with people like Tim Horton and Dave Keon.
“He’s a great fan and a great person,” said Imlach. “For me, he’s a friend, not a fan. Larry is one of the best people in and out of hockey.
Mann’s many divergent roles were testament to his ability to distort his features and it helped him fool reporters during a day at training camp.
They had no idea that the well-known actor they had seen celebrating the Cup months before was now the scheming prospect from Poland, until Imlach finally let them be part of the joke.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/stan-fischler-recounts-story-of-maple-leafs-punch-imlach/c-327437732
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]