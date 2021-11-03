Bappi Lahiri receives tea set on Dhanteras, reveals why he didn’t have more gold chains

Veteran Music Director and singer Bappi Lahiri is the one that comes to mind when we talk about a celebrity’s fascination with gold. Tamma singer Tamma received a gold tea set this Dhanteras instead of adding more jewelry to his collection.

Bappi Lahiri said he had enough gold chains and chose a gold tea set instead.

Speaking about how he celebrated Dhanteras, the singer told a major daily in an interview: “Aaj Dhateras pey maine meri wife se kaha ki mere liye ek gold tea set ley aaye (On Dhanteras, I asked my woman to buy me a gold tea set) .I had seen this wonderful tea set, wanted it, so she went shopping for me and bought it as it was a good day to buy gold.”

When asked why he chose not to buy gold jewelry instead, the singer replied, “Nahi, iss baar gold chains nahi lengey; gold ka sab kuch to hai hi (No, we don’t ‘will not buy chains in I already have everything in gold). I thought a tea set or a cup and plate set would be better. “

Bappi Lahiri is known as much for his love for gold as for his hits. “I am proud to be called the Gold-Man. Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hits when I started wearing gold,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Breaks Up After Bappi Lahiri Says He Will Name His Grandson ‘Suitcase’

Aside from singing in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Himmatwala and Sharaabi, Bappi is also known for songs such as Areey Pyar Kar Le and Ooh La La. He had said earlier that he saw nothing wrong. to recreate old songs. for new movies. “The trend started with the recreation of my old song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Audience choice is first choice. Audience is everything to me,” he told HT.

3