Entertainment
Bappi Lahiri receives tea set on Dhanteras, reveals why he didn’t have more gold chains
Veteran Music Director and singer Bappi Lahiri is the one that comes to mind when we talk about a celebrity’s fascination with gold. Tamma singer Tamma received a gold tea set this Dhanteras instead of adding more jewelry to his collection.
Bappi Lahiri said he had enough gold chains and chose a gold tea set instead.
Speaking about how he celebrated Dhanteras, the singer told a major daily in an interview: “Aaj Dhateras pey maine meri wife se kaha ki mere liye ek gold tea set ley aaye (On Dhanteras, I asked my woman to buy me a gold tea set) .I had seen this wonderful tea set, wanted it, so she went shopping for me and bought it as it was a good day to buy gold.”
When asked why he chose not to buy gold jewelry instead, the singer replied, “Nahi, iss baar gold chains nahi lengey; gold ka sab kuch to hai hi (No, we don’t ‘will not buy chains in I already have everything in gold). I thought a tea set or a cup and plate set would be better. “
Bappi Lahiri is known as much for his love for gold as for his hits. “I am proud to be called the Gold-Man. Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hits when I started wearing gold,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Breaks Up After Bappi Lahiri Says He Will Name His Grandson ‘Suitcase’
Aside from singing in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Himmatwala and Sharaabi, Bappi is also known for songs such as Areey Pyar Kar Le and Ooh La La. He had said earlier that he saw nothing wrong. to recreate old songs. for new movies. “The trend started with the recreation of my old song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Audience choice is first choice. Audience is everything to me,” he told HT.
3
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/bappi-lahiri-gets-a-tea-set-on-dhanteras-reveals-why-he-didn-t-get-more-gold-chains-101635919219564.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]