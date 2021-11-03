Sunny Leone Becomes First Indian Actress To Announce ‘MISFTIZ’ As NFT

Following in the footsteps of other Indian superstar actors, Sunny Leone became the first Indian actress to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

NFTs are a type of digital asset that uses the blockchain to record ownership of items such as pictures, videos, and other collectibles. Their skyrocketing popularity has baffled many, but the explosive growth shows no signs of slowing down. NFTs are bought by collectors and investors and can be bought and sold in the secondary market. The creator of the NFT has the option of either putting a unique piece on the block or selling the NFT to a limited number of collectors.

The actress took to Twitter to announce her first collection business.

“Meet the Misftiz! It’s misfitz HONEY! She loves the color of pink boys with tattoos, then eats them for lunch Smiley face with horns. What the world has been waiting for !!! #SUNNYLEONENFT collectibles Smiley face with heart-shaped eyes, “Sunny Leone tweeted.

Speaking on the launch, Sunny Leone told the news agency IANS: “It was a private sale and it sold out immediately. I’m more than excited about the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways I’m a misfit myself so it there was nothing more appropriate than this collection. “

The rage for NFTs has taken the Indian entertainment and social media industry by storm with a host of Bollywood and regional stars lining up to sell their digital collectibles.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan launched her NFT auction with three sets of collections on beyondlife.club. While the mega star was the first in the film fraternity to announce an NFT sales event, Salman Khan has joined the bandwagon with the Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke … Stay tuned, bhai log! “post in her signature style as Bollywood Bhai.

However, Bachchan was not the first Indian celebrity to participate in the NFT auction.

Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan signed a deal with Abu Dhabi-based tech company Ammbr to hold an NFT sale last month for his film Kurup. Salmaan, who also co-produced the film, put together the film poster signed by director Srinath Rajendran and Salmaan, as well as videos with embedded music and digital illustrations.

Rapper Raftaar, singer Mika Singh and YouTuber Amit Badana have also linked up with NFT markets.

