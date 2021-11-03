Entertainment
New Chinese theater group EighthDay Theater Club to premiere Chinese show
Jonyca Jiao, junior in communications, saw an inclusiveness gap in Northwestern’s drama department. So this year, she decided to fill it.
I don’t see many Chinese or East Asian stories portrayed on the Northwesterns campus, so this can be our first step in contributing something we’re proud of, a part of our culture and history, and showing diversity. throughout the theater, Jiao said.
Jiao is the founder of the EighthDay Theater Club, a new theater organization that focuses on Chinese theater and storytelling. EighthDay is the first theater group in NU history to do so, she said.
The concept of EighthDay was born when Jiao and his other Chinese friends, who are not theater students, expressed a desire to participate in a theatrical environment that was less competitive and valued their identity. This club allows them not only to immerse themselves in the theater but also to celebrate their legacy, Jiao said.
EighthDay will present their first show, Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land, Thursday through Saturday at the Alvina Krause Studio, located in the Annie May Swift Hall. The performances will last 80 minutes and begin at 7:30 pm each evening, with an additional Saturday morning at 2:30 pm Tickets are free for students, but participants must register in advance.
The show follows two groups, one dealing with love, loss and romance, and the other venturing into fantasy while keeping hope. Ultimately, the two intertwine in the end.
It’s kind of like a comedy, but you can see the heartbreak in that pain, Jiao said. This story goes that when we see humor there is a deeper layer that we see of pain, but also a happy side that exists in that pain.
Steven Yao, a freshman in communications, who plays the lead role, said his character’s story centers on being in love with a girl in Shanghai, but the two got lost by seen when he moved to Taiwan. When they finally reunite after 40 years, they realize that they have both been living in Taiwan from the start, creating their own lives.
Yao said he got involved with EighthDay after Jiao, who directs the play, contacted him because he wanted to combine drama with his native language.
It’s a place where we can come together and take away all the stress and the routine and the studies and all the pressure that we have as a student and just have fun, ”Yao said. It creates a community for Chinese students to express our voices and defend our culture.
The whole play will be in Mandarin Chinese, Jiao explained. While EighthDay will also be performing in English in the future, Jiao said she wants the Chinese community on campus to feel welcome and included. The group will also invite non-Chinese speakers to watch the show, understanding everything through body language instead of words.
For the junior Communication Peining Jia, producer and stage manager, this is the first theatrical production in which she participates at NU. As a radio / television / film major, Jia said she enjoyed finding out how production differed between film and theater. Although she has the flexibility and time to produce a film, she said that the theater is about performance in the moment, leading to a different production technique.
Jia said she got involved in the show when her roommate auditioned. She had always wanted to be involved in the theater, so she said it was the perfect opportunity.
There are a lot of different types of media or performances from different countries and cultures, but so far I haven’t seen Northwestern have anything really Chinese, Jia said. It is a very good opportunity for us to promote our Chinese culture, and I am really happy to be involved in it.
