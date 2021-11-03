“Shah Rukh Khan’s manager paid to save Aryan Khan, but he was returned”





MUMBAI: Sam DSouza, one of the people mentioned in the affidavit submitted by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise drug trafficking case, claimed in a television interview that Shah Rukh Khans manager Pooja Dadlani, had paid the money in hopes of saving the actors son Aryan from arrest, but the money was returned when they realized that was not possible. DSouza, a businessman, alleged that Dadlani handed Rs 50 lakh to KP Gosavi, another witness in the same case, but when he realized that Gosavi was a cheater, he asked him about him give money back. Sail, in his affidavit, had mentioned that Gosavi, Dadlani and DSouza met in early October 3 in Lower Parel. Sail, Gosavi’s bodyguard, dropped him off at his residence in Vashi. Gosavi then asked Sail to collect money outside a hotel in Tardeo. A person arrived in a car and gave Sail two bags which he brought to DSouza at the Trident Hotel. DSouza counted the money and said it was only Rs 38 lakh, according to the affidavit. Sail claimed to have overheard a conversation in which Gosavi and others discussed the requirement of Rs 25 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB Zone Manager Sameer Wankhede. After a lot of abuse and pressure we managed to get Rs 38 lakh back from Gosavi, the rest we contributed and refunded to Dadlani and we understood that Gosavi was a cheater, DSouza told the TV channel. DSouza clarified that Gosavi had registered Sails’ phone number as SW and told him he was under pressure from SW (Sameer Wankhede). But, thanks to the Truecaller app, DSouza realized that it was Sails’ number. Clarifying that it had nothing to do with the October 2 raid, Dsouza said he received a call from a certain Sunil Patil on October 1, who claimed to have information about the party on board the cruise ship the next day. . Patil asked me to connect it to the NCB. Therefore, I called Gosavi and connected the duo, he claimed. DSouza said he assumed Gosavi recorded an Aryan voice note saying, Dad, I’m in BCN custody, into his phone. Aryan told Gosavi to contact Dadlani and he allegedly sent him this voice note to reiterate that he had access to the NCB office and that he was negotiating on behalf of an NCB official. DSouza said he only agreed to help after Gosavi told him that no drugs were found on Aryan and that he then texted Dadlani through a contact. I never ran away. I will be filing an affidavit in a day or two because strangers called me and came to my house posing as the police and making threats, he said.



