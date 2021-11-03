“It’s as if the girls have to sit at home only …”





Indian parents can be a bit difficult to resolve when it comes to convincing them to allow us to follow our passion, such an obstacle that Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, had to face because of their father Dharmendra. The iconic star’s daughters had appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal as a teenager, with their mother Hema, where they spoke about how possessive their father was. During their appearance on Simi Garewals’ talk show, the host asked Esha Deol about her plans to enter Bollywood. To which Esha responded by saying, I’m interested but it all depends on what my dad has to say about it ”. Returning to what Esha Deol said, Hema Malini then revealed that she had tried to talk to Dharmendra about it once, but he abruptly dismissed the idea. “I did it once, but he said: No, not at all. From birth he used to say dance and all is well but no movies, Hema said. On the show, Esha then said that she would try to convince her father slowly. Esha said, he doesn’t get angry but he is very possessive towards us. It’s like girls have to sit at home only, Punjabi type things. We don’t have the right to go out that often but mum is there, so we manage to play sports and everything. We had to go for state levels outside of Mumbai, He’s really concerned with everything we do and stuff. Very protective. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and cropped pants. Every time he comes home, we sit in pants or a salwar kameez, she then added. Looks like Esha managed to convince Dharmendra as she made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance. Esha Deol has also starred in films such as Yuva, Dhoom, Dus, No Entry, and Shaadi No 1. Must read: Shah Rukh Khan was the reason for college girls breaking up, Divya Dutta reveals Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

