Julianne Boyd retires after 27 years at Barrington Stage





Julianne Boyd, who was artistic director of Barrington Theater Company since co-founding the nonprofit Western Massachusetts in 1995, will retire next fall. The company began by renting space at a high school in Sheffield, Massachusetts, and now operates five buildings in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin musical, which Barrington first directed in this high school cafeteria in 2004. The following year the musical moved, first to the Off Broadways Second Stage Theater, then on Broadway, and it has been performed several times around the world. Barrington Stage, one of the many arts institutions that have made the Berkshires a destination for culture lovers, has also developed a cover of On the Town which moved to Broadway in 2014, and a new play, American Son, which opened on Broadway (with Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale) in 2018. Boyd, 76, said after one final summer season she would be ready for a new chapter. She said she plans to continue dividing her time between Pittsfield and New York City, directing and spending time with her seven grandchildren. Nana was not there, she said.

The past two summers have been particularly difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, after stages nationwide closed, Boyd directed the country’s first play featuring an actor from Equity During Pandemic, an outdoor production by Harry Clarke. I’ve been thinking about retirement for a few years, but couldn’t do it during Covid, she said. I want some free time and I don’t want the daily responsibilities to be on me. The theater company has produced many new premieres, including two small plays, Freuds Last Session and Becoming Dr. Ruth, both by Mark St. Germain, which have been staged by many other regional theaters. And last weekend, the theater wrapped up another notable effort: a nine-performance presentation of a developing musical, M. Saturday Night, adapted from the 1992 film and starring Billy Crystal, who is also the ‘one of the three writers of the series. The theater, which has an annual budget of $ 5.2 million and a staff of 22 per year, will search to replace Boyds.

Boyds’ retirement, announced on Wednesday, is the second news of a major Berkshire theater company leaving this week. On Monday, the Williamstown Theater Festival announced that its artistic director, Mandy Greenfield, had resigned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/03/theater/julianne-boyd-barrington-stage.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos