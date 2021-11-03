‘Sex And The City’ diehards, you can now rent the Carrie Bradshaws apartment on Airbnb, sort of





For ordinary mortals, the apartments of our bachelor years, once abandoned, disappear into time immemorial: after hanging up the keys, you will never find yourself in this same interior again. For Carrie Bradshaw, resident of one of the most iconic two-room apartments in history, this is an apartment that hasn’t just lived for 23 years, uh, without rent (sorry) in the public imagination and on the HBO catalog, but also for November 12 and 13, it will also be available on Airbnb. Starting November 8 at noon ET, fans of Sex and the city can reservation request for a one night stay in the Carries apartment, AKA, a replica created by Airbnb and Warner Bros. inside an actual New York brownstone (although technically it’s in Chelsea, not the Upper East). It’s a SATC wake-up call, of course, designed to celebrate the beginnings of And just like that on HBO Max in December: Two lucky guests will be able to eat, sleep and breathe their best Carrie Bradshaw life for a rate of $ 23 per night, in keeping with both the longevity of the shows and the generally fantastic design of Manhattan accommodation . By Kate Glicksberg. The real fun, of course, is in the generously instagrammable Easter eggs dotted throughout the apartment for the real die-hards: that bedside cordless phone, a few recognizable gems in the closet, some leather chair, a battery flashing Post-It next to Porte a desk, next to his Rolodex. By email, Sarah Jessica Parkerwhich will virtually welcome guests as the Airbnb host said Vanity Show that being in recess was a serious turning back moment, even for her. I felt like I stepped back 23 years, Parker said. By Kate Glicksberg. The last time we all saw Carries’ apartment onscreen, of course, was the second movie, where she lives with Big but still visits her old place to write and get some room from the house. wedded life. Pictures of the set So far does he seem to put Parker next to that telltale old stoop, does that mean Bradshaw is back (or at least hasn’t he moved yet?)? Yes, Carrie will be back in her beloved brownstone, Parker confirmed. It remains a home away from home. More I can not say!

