Hot Wheels and Gassy Gus Game Will Be One of Christmas Must-Have Toys | Toys





A massive stunt track for Hot Wheels toy cars for racing and farting board game Gassy Gus should be among the must-have Christmas toys. This year’s DreamToys List, compiled by the Toy Retailers Association, is heavily influenced by spinoffs from major movies and TV shows featuring trucks, minifigures, and Lego sets inspired by Star Wars, Jurassic World, and Paw Patrol. Almost a billion will be spent on toys by Christmas Eve and Gary Grant, the chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said the toy industry is working hard to overcome the supply chain crisis and make sure there will be toys on the shelves throughout the holiday season. The new Hot Wheels loop track at the DreamToys 2021 London preview event. Photograph: Jill Mead / The Guardian The Hot Wheels brand has been around for decades, but fans are still eager to raise the bar, with the massive 55-loop chaos delivering a stunt track over 70cm wide. With families also passionate about the games they can play together, the 25 Gassy Gus game is made for big things. Players take turns feeding Gus, who has a swelling belly, but you don’t want him to let himself be torn apart. To keep the little ones happy, there’s a 45 convertible car that starred in the recent Paw Patrol movie as well as toys related to other hit kids’ TV shows CoComelon and Bluey. The average price for a dozen toys is 36. Another planned bestseller is the Magic Mixies Cauldron, which has been described as the wow toy of 2021. The set, which costs $ 70, includes a wand, spell book, potions, and interactive toy, and makers expect to sell 70,000 in the UK in the last three months of 2021. Grant, who is also the chairman of toy chain The Entertainer, said that while toy store shelves look full now, with the biggest selling weeks of the year ahead, inventory levels in the year to come. industry would soon be exhausted. The farting board game Gassy Gus is set for some big things this holiday season. Photograph: Jill Mead / The Guardian There is no obvious shortage of toys in the industry today, but you have to keep in mind that from the first week of November until Christmas Eve we have about 40% of the turnover. annual toy industry, he said. It’s a huge, really intense time. Grant said that in December it would be difficult to find more must-have toys than usual. There wouldn’t be a shortage of toys, he said, but more must-have accessories that you won’t be able to buy. There is no reason to panic, but we are saying that if the kids have already decided what they want, it would be safe to buy sooner rather than later, he added. Top 12 from DreamToys Barbie Dreamtopia Color Changing Mermaid 25

