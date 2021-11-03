‘The Masked Singer’ is back and will visit 50 cities in 2022





The all-new live show will bring masked characters and famous guests to the opera Ellie Caulkins.

DENVER The very first national tour of “The Masked Singer” is back after being canceled last spring due to the pandemic. Based on the hit TV show, the live stage event tour 50 cities across the United States, including a stop at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver on Monday July 18. The national tour will begin on May 28 in Saint-Louis. Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at AXS.com and to TheMaskedSingerTour.com. Pre-sale tickets take place from Tuesday, November 2 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, November 3 at 4 p.m. The tour organizers said that “the audience can expect to see their favorite characters come to life on stage, along with surprise guests, amazing new performances and a spectacular live show not to be missed for all audiences. ages “. The celebrities will be announced at a later date. The nationwide tour of “The Masked Singer” is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to introduce “The Masked Singer” and his beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person, ”said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FOX Entertainment in 2020. For more information, including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com. > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Way of the warrior https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

