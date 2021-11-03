Entertainment
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the new heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
phew.
Lucky for you, we’ve created a sort of “Eternals” cheat sheet so die-hard and casual fans can keep the record straight. Here’s what you need to know about the Eternals ahead of the film’s November 5 release. (This writer has yet to see the movie, but slight comic book spoilers follow.)
So … who / what are the Eternals?
Heroes are mostly immortal – even if their bodies are destroyed, they can live in other ways. But they keep their powers secret since they live among humans.
They were sent to Earth by the Celestials, an ancient group of divine beings, some 7,000 years before the events of the film to defend humanity against the Deviants, mutant monsters also created by the Celestials when certain tests on the first Earth’s inhabitants have gone wrong. The Eternals are discouraged from meddling in non-deviant affairs, instead acting as mere spectators of human conflict unless deviants are involved.
While the Eternals have obeyed the Celestials so far, they are finally starting to question their mission and the beings who created them.
Like most protagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have their own origin stories, the Eternals probably don’t see themselves as superheroes. But by the end of the movie, after going through various transformations and defeating various enemies, they’ll likely be some of the strongest heroes in the MCU, and possibly the MCM – the Marvel Cinematic. Multiverse.
Meet Marvel’s 10 Eternals
Ikaris
Played by: Richard madden
In the comics, the Eternals are often ruled by Ikaris, usually portrayed as a muscular man with blond hair and blue eyes reminiscent of He-Man but with laser eyes. In some appearances in the comics, he’s been named Prime Eternal, or Eternal who rules over the rest.
Who knew? In the comics, when he disguises himself as a human, his name is “Ike Harris”. Ikaris is certainly one of the more muscular Eternals, but creative he is not.
Sersi
Played by: Gemma chan
Powers: Transmutation of matter. Basically, she can alter matter into any shape she chooses (remember in the “Eternals” trailer, when she seems to dissolve a double-decker bus into a parade of petals?).
Who knew? In the comics, Sersi joined the Avengers for a spell. Although she later left the group full-time, she sometimes helps them when they need the help of a divine hero.
Leprechaun
Played by: Lia McHugh
Phastos
Played by: Brian Tyree Henry
Who knew? At one point in the comics, he took on the code name “Ceasefire” – a nod to his stance against war. (No one tells him he’s a superhero created to wage war against monsters!)
the allegations
Played by: Angelina Jolie
Powers: Superhuman fight. She is incredibly fast, strong, thoughtful – an almost unbeatable warrior.
Who knew? In the comics, she once had a relationship with a Deviant boss named Kro, and their tumultuous relationship hampered both the Eternals and their enemies.
Invite
Played by: Salma hayek
Makkari
Played by: Lauren Ridloff
Speed racer Makkari has been around the world and frankly misses what she finds. In the movie, the Eternals ask her to put her boredom aside for a few days to help them defeat the Deviants and save the world so that she can cross other planets.
Kingo
Played by: Kumail Nanjiani
Who knew? Kingo is apparently the star of the Eternals. Thena and Ikaris would like a word.
Gilgamesh
Played by: Don lee
Powers: Indomitable strength. In battle, Gilgamesh wields a golden “exoskeleton” that protects his arms and fists and delivers devastating blows to enemies.
Druig
Played by: Barry keoghan
Powers: Thought control. Druig can see into the minds of humans and exploit their vulnerabilities. Ouch!
Bonus hero: Dane Whitman
Played by: Kit Harington
