Who are the Eternals? Get to know the new heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Lucky for you, we’ve created a sort of “Eternals” cheat sheet so die-hard and casual fans can keep the record straight. Here’s what you need to know about the Eternals ahead of the film’s November 5 release. (This writer has yet to see the movie, but slight comic book spoilers follow.)

So … who / what are the Eternals?

The Eternals aren’t quite people, not quite gods (although humans often mistake them for gods, which annoys the space deities who created them and greek gods for which some of the Eternals are named). While they each have unique powers, they are all skilled warriors with exceptional strength, speed, and agility.

Heroes are mostly immortal – even if their bodies are destroyed, they can live in other ways. But they keep their powers secret since they live among humans.

They were sent to Earth by the Celestials, an ancient group of divine beings, some 7,000 years before the events of the film to defend humanity against the Deviants, mutant monsters also created by the Celestials when certain tests on the first Earth’s inhabitants have gone wrong. The Eternals are discouraged from meddling in non-deviant affairs, instead acting as mere spectators of human conflict unless deviants are involved.

'Eternals' expands Marvel universe with messy, historical origin saga

While the Eternals have obeyed the Celestials so far, they are finally starting to question their mission and the beings who created them.

Like most protagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have their own origin stories, the Eternals probably don’t see themselves as superheroes. But by the end of the movie, after going through various transformations and defeating various enemies, they’ll likely be some of the strongest heroes in the MCU, and possibly the MCM – the Marvel Cinematic. Multiverse.

Meet Marvel’s 10 Eternals

Ikaris

Ikaris (Richard Madden) ignores the farmers.

Played by: Richard madden

In the comics, the Eternals are often ruled by Ikaris, usually portrayed as a muscular man with blond hair and blue eyes reminiscent of He-Man but with laser eyes. In some appearances in the comics, he’s been named Prime Eternal, or Eternal who rules over the rest.

Powers: Laser beam eyes. You name it, Ikaris can probably do it. It can fly at speeds of up to 850 miles per hour, creates convincing illusions, and shoots laser beams from its eyes, among numerous other abilities.

Who knew? In the comics, when he disguises himself as a human, his name is “Ike Harris”. Ikaris is certainly one of the more muscular Eternals, but creative he is not.

Sersi

Sersi (Gemma Chan) is dating a human but has a romantic affair with Ikaris.

Played by: Gemma chan

If it’s Ikaris who generally rules the Eternals in the comic book realm, Sersi is at its heart. She is in a way a historian of humanity, having had a seat at the forefront of events like the fall of Rome and the French Revolution, for wonder. You’ll often find Sersi in green, a nod, perhaps, to his deep love and appreciation for the Earth and its people. She also had an intermittent, centuries-old relationship with fellow Eternal, Ikaris.

Powers: Transmutation of matter. Basically, she can alter matter into any shape she chooses (remember in the “Eternals” trailer, when she seems to dissolve a double-decker bus into a parade of petals?).

Who knew? In the comics, Sersi joined the Avengers for a spell. Although she later left the group full-time, she sometimes helps them when they need the help of a divine hero.

Leprechaun

Sprite (Lia McHugh) will always look like a young person. It's not always fun.

Played by: Lia McHugh

Sprite is as mischievous as the name suggests. Despite being as old as her counterparts, she has the appearance of a lifelong preteen, which she uses to her advantage – one comic saw her star in her own teen sitcom. However, his naivety can also be disastrous: in one series, the Sprite “altered reality on a cosmic scale”, according to wonder. Sprite was also written as a man in the comics for much of the character’s run.
Powers: illusions. The group “grandiose storyteller”, Sprite casts realistic mirages and can teleport when needed.
Who knew? She was once, according to Marvel, a thorn in William Shakespeare’s side, inspiring the bard character “Puck” in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

Phastos

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) has no interest in violence.

Played by: Brian Tyree Henry

Inventor of the group and sworn pacifist, Phastos is also the first gay superhero to come out of the MCU. (While the Marvel comics feature a number of weird characters, only a few other characters – including Valkyrie and Loki – have been suggested, though unconfirmed, to be weird onscreen.) of the film, he is also a frugal decorator. with a penchant for Ikea and sarcasm.
Powers: Invention and “technopathy. “ If Phastos can see something in his mind, he can make it real – he has the ability to create weapons and other inventions with little more than a thought.

Who knew? At one point in the comics, he took on the code name “Ceasefire” – a nod to his stance against war. (No one tells him he’s a superhero created to wage war against monsters!)

the allegations

Played by: Angelina Jolie

It is no coincidence that Thena’s name is so similar to that of the Greek goddess of war – according to wonder, Thena is “more at ease in combat than anywhere else.” Like Phastos, she can conjure weapons with her mind, although she enjoys wielding them and unleashing cosmic carnage, PG-13.

Powers: Superhuman fight. She is incredibly fast, strong, thoughtful – an almost unbeatable warrior.

Who knew? In the comics, she once had a relationship with a Deviant boss named Kro, and their tumultuous relationship hampered both the Eternals and their enemies.

Invite

Ajak (Salma Hayek) is this friend who acts as a mother to the rest of her group.

Played by: Salma hayek

Although in the comics Ajak is portrayed as a man, Hayek said she sees her character as a mother figure, a sort of “spiritual leader” who connects with each of them even when they disagree and keeps the group on track.
Powers: Healing. Invite heals both humans and the Eternals, and she is one of the few who has direct contact with the Celestials to receive updates on their mission.
Who knew? In the comics, Ajak is “a brilliant archaeologist and a skilled wrestler”, wonder said. Even divine heroes need a hobby.

Makkari

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is one of the fastest speedsters in Marvel comics.

Played by: Lauren Ridloff

Speed ​​racer Makkari has been around the world and frankly misses what she finds. In the movie, the Eternals ask her to put her boredom aside for a few days to help them defeat the Deviants and save the world so that she can cross other planets.

Powers: Very fast. Quicksilver who? Makkari is the “fastest woman in the universe”, wonder said.
Who knew? Ridloff is deaf – and Makkari is the MCU’s first deaf superhero – so the The Eternals communicate with Makkari through sign language.

Kingo

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) prefers to steal the show.

Played by: Kumail Nanjiani

While many other Eternals have chosen to live anonymously among humanity, Kingo has become a movie star (in the comics, he is an actor known for Japanese Samurai Movies; in the film, he’s a Bollywood performer).
Powers: Fight in style. Kingo can do what any Eternal can do – kick with little effort, although he prefers to push back enemies with the panache of a leading man. He has the ego of one too.

Who knew? Kingo is apparently the star of the Eternals. Thena and Ikaris would like a word.

Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh (Don Lee, center) is the strongest Lord but also the most down-to-earth.

Played by: Don lee

Eternal and Thena’s strongest partner, Gilgamesh is a formidable warrior but also a pretty cool guy, according to wonder.

Powers: Indomitable strength. In battle, Gilgamesh wields a golden “exoskeleton” that protects his arms and fists and delivers devastating blows to enemies.

Who knew? In the comics he was known as “the Forgotten” because he was not aware that he was an Eternal for many years.

Druig

Druig (Barry Keoghan) is perhaps the most suspicious of the Eternal.

Played by: Barry keoghan

There is a darkness in Druig that the other Eternals lack. In the comics, he often prioritized his own success over the success of the Eternals and their mission to protect humans, which made him dangerous. (Also in the comics it has been drawn to look like a vampire all sorts.)

Powers: Thought control. Druig can see into the minds of humans and exploit their vulnerabilities. Ouch!

Who knew? Druig isolates himself from the other Eternals because of his, uh, opposite view of how to live alongside humans, by wonder.

Bonus hero: Dane Whitman

Dane Whitman (Kit Harington, left) is in a relationship with Sersi (Gemma Chan) when we meet him at "Eternal."

Played by: Kit Harington

OK, so Whitman isn’t a member of the Eternals, but he’s Sersi’s usual human boyfriend in the movie. He could play a bigger and more heroic role in future Marvel projects, although nothing has been confirmed. We won’t go into the finer details of its comic book history, but for readers who don’t mind spoilers, Marvel has a long biography.

