2 dead and 1 injured after fall during ABBA tribute concert in SwedenExBulletin

Frederik Persson / TT / AFP News Agency via Getty Ima Swedish pop sensation ABBA is delaying promoting its highly anticipated comeback tour after two people died at a tribute concert on Tuesday. “In light of the tragic news of the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to postpone the release of our concert trailer until tomorrow,” he added. the group tweeted Wednesday. The tribute show at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress Hall, just north of Stockholm, became tragic when an elderly man fell from seven floors and landed on two people below. The man is dead, as is one of the people he hit. The other was taken to hospital with injuries, police said. France24 reports that around 1,000 people had attended a performance called “Thank You For The Music”, honoring the work of male ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The man fell approximately 30 minutes before the start of the show and landed in the open foyer. None of the victims have been identified, but BBC quotes police like saying the man was 80 and the man he fatally struck was in his 60s. The person who survived is believed to be a woman in her sixties as well. “We received a call regarding a person who jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in the center of Uppsala,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin said. according to EuroNews. Police said on Tuesday evening that they had “no reason to believe that a crime was committed in connection with the man’s fall,” the network added. The concert hall said in a report that he was “shocked by the tragic event” and sent thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, and offered counseling and grieving resources to those affected. He said he would buy back tickets for the canceled concert, with performances set to resume on Saturday. MT Live AB, the event company behind the tribute tour, said on Wednesday Facebook post (translated from Swedish by the platform) that they still did not know the details of the accident. They said they were shocked and sad, but said they would continue their tour. The real ABBA, meanwhile, is set to release their ninth and final studio album on Friday. “Voyage” will be their first new track in 40 years. They are also planning a “hologram” concert in London on May 22nd. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

