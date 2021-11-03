Biden returns to Washington for a political nightmare

Back at the White House in the dark, Biden declined to answer questions about the race, which he had wrongly predicted Democrats would win eight hours sooner. The results were announced half an hour before Biden landed at Joint Base Andrews. On board Air Force One, people familiar with the matter said the mood was grim as a tired team returned to what has become a whirlwind of recriminations and doubts.

Questions remain as to how the changing dynamics will play out in the days, weeks and months to come.

This all adds up to a potential turning point in Biden’s presidency before he reaches a full year in the post. The White House is already feeling a new sense of urgency to both adopt the agenda and give direction to a panicking party, and an official told CNN that it was possible Biden could speak directly to the party. American people Wednesday.

“I hope to light a fire under our team on the plan to act,” a senior administration official told CNN, but added, “I think it’s a mistake to overreact here. ”

The official also said: “But clearly voters are frustrated with the pace of action and we need to step up that pace.”

Lack of progress on Biden’s agenda in the spotlight

After months of infighting over Biden’s multibillion-dollar legislative program, which exposed divisions within the Democratic Party, it didn’t take long for fingerprints and panic to take hold among politicians. allies of Biden. A source close to the White House argued that the results showed voters were frustrated with the lack of action in Washington.

“Voters have made it clear that they are unhappy with the inaction and the nit-picking,” the source said. “And Democrats broadly agree that there is greater momentum to move forward, faster, with bills that will be an economic game-changer for middle-class families and ensure the economy works for the better. people who work hard in their daily lives, not just those at the top. “

“If voters are frustrated with inaction, the obvious answer is to be more decisive and pass bills based on a middle class agenda that received a record 81 million votes last year “, added the source. “And there is a strong consensus about it across the party. Doing less is clearly the opposite of what people want.”

On Wednesday morning, a source close to House Progressives brushed off criticism of moderate Democrats that McAuliffe lost because they delayed Biden’s agenda.

“It’s not even starting to pass the sniffle test. Voters didn’t base their choice between McAuliffe and Youngkin on infrastructure negotiations in Washington, through Congress,” the source said.

Yet in the final weeks of the campaign, McAuliffe and his allies repeatedly issued warnings that Biden’s inability to pass a sweeping social safety net expansion was hampering his run.

Some of Biden’s advisers were angered that the president’s stuck national agenda was to blame, instead highlighting a lingering pandemic and its economic legacy. Some Democrats close to Biden have also privately complained about McAuliffe’s stumbles, including sparking outrage with an education commentary that has come to define the final weeks of the race.

“Virginia is just the first stop,” says GOP chief

The Virginia governor’s run in particular has been seen as a referendum on Biden’s first year as president, although the president has said he doesn’t see it that way, and Tuesday’s loss could lead to postponement. questioning the Democrats’ strategy on Biden’s economic situation. agenda. More moderate Democrats could join West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in raising concerns over Biden’s massive economic and climate spending bill, which would further prolong the process and complicate the way forward.

Biden, who campaigned for McAuliffe in Virginia, expressed confidence on Tuesday that McAuliffe would win.

“We’re going to win. I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said at a press conference in Glasgow, while acknowledging it would be a close race.

However, the president said the race would not be a reflection on his agenda.

“I don’t believe, and I haven’t seen any evidence, that whether I’m right or wrong, whether my agenda is passed or not, will have any real impact on winning or losing,” Biden said during the press conference. “Even if we had adopted my agenda, I wouldn’t claim that we won because Biden’s agenda was adopted.”

Dissatisfaction with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic woes associated with it are Democrats’ biggest problems right now. If the state of the pandemic improves, it will lead to economic growth, more jobs and contained inflation. It could brighten the general mood among Democrats, restore Biden’s poll numbers a bit, and give the party some room to sell what they’ve embraced and go on the offensive against Republicans.

For now, GOP leaders are reveling in the results and predicting that they will be a signal of what to expect in 2022 – and beyond.

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy told his members in an overnight letter: “The voters of Virginia have sent an undeniable message that extends beyond the Commonwealth to all corners of the country. Times of anxiety, Americans are focused on the success and stability of their families and communities. Americans want a change of leadership, and Virginia is only the first step. “

Democrats on the Hill call for action

Biden’s allies in Congress are now hoping that grim election night will spur faster action on the president’s agenda as he appears to have a deep need for victory.

Moderate Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey said on CNN’s ‘New Day’ Wednesday: “People want action. They want results, they deserve results … It’s a signal of alarm for all of us. ”

Gottheimer called on his party to “take action” and adopt the bipartisan package and the economic agenda.

Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujn of New Mexico echoed his colleagues’ frustrations with their party’s messages, saying they must “inspire” the American public.

“It’s not enough to tell Americans why they should vote against someone else. You have to show them why they should vote for you and inspire and encourage them to come and vote,” he told CNN . “And I think we have to do better across America.”

Lujn stressed that action on key Democratic agenda items could influence voters and that passing Biden’s economic agenda and voting rights legislation “would show the American people what we stand up for and who we are ”.

“These are the very commitments we made to the voters … when they gave us the majority in the House, ultimately the Presidency and the majority in the US Senate, and we must live up to them,” did he declare.

But Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii defended the Democrats’ efforts and attacked Republicans for their inaction.

“I don’t know what Terry should have done differently, but my goal has always been to communicate with the American public who are screwing them up and it’s not the Democrats,” Hirono told CNN.

This story has been updated with additional reports.