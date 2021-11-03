Why Republicans did well in Virginia and New JerseyExBulletin



Republicans on Tuesday night rode a wave of conservative energy to win the governorship of Virginia and land a better-than-expected result in New Jersey, a race still too close to be announced, according to the Associated Press.

There have been major changes in both states in key counties and with major voting groups.

In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin did better than President Donald Trump in 2020 by every county in the state.

In New Jersey, it was a similar story, with Republican Jack Ciattarelli improving Trump’s margins in 20 of 21 counties (so far) and moving four from Democrat to Republican.

The result of the Virginia governor’s race on Tuesday night highlighted major changes in the electorate, according to exit polls. (There were no exit polls in New Jersey.)

The changes were notable, especially as education and the way children are taught in schools about racism dominated as a campaign theme.

Overall, the electorate in virginia was older and whiter than in the 2020 presidential election both were advantages for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Voters aged 18 to 29 have significantly decreased as a proportion of the electorate compared to 2020. Last year, they represented 1 in 5 voters. In this election, they were only 1 in 10.

The biggest change has come among the independents, a group that President Biden won by 19 points last year but Youngkin won by 9.

There were also notable double-digit changes among women (+17 towards Republican), white women (+15 R), white voters overall (+15 R), suburban voters (+ 14 R), whites without a university degree (+ 28 R) and parents of children under 18 living at home (+12 R).

Of those who said parents should have a lot to say about what schools teach, Youngkin won them between 76% and 23%, and those voters made up 51% of the electorate.

Youngkin’s expansion with whites without a college degree is remarkable, considering how good Trump is with them. And it highlights that right now this is a group that is simply beyond the reach of Democrats.

Black voters, who have traditionally been the backbone of the Democratic Party, represented a slightly lower share of the electorate than they were in 2020. They were then 18% of the electorate and 16% of the electorate in 2021. They also voted by a similar margin for Democrat Terry McAuliffe as they did for President Biden last year.

But while Youngkin was able to build a fiery base that got him in rural areas in some cases with wider margins than for Trump, McAuliffe couldn’t do the same with black voters.

Latinos and Asian Americans also fell slightly as a share of the electorate, but they voted with wider margins for McAuliffe this year than last year. Whites with college degrees also rose 5 percentage points as a percentage of the electorate and voted by roughly the same margin for McAuliffe as they did for Biden.

But other changes to Youngkin more than offset those increases among major Democratic groups.